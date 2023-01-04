Image one

The municipal solid waste hauler license for Wyoming Waste Connections, Inc. was approved by the Rawlins City Council during the first council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

 Rawlins Times Photo

The vote was unanimous and the solid waste hauler license runs through Dec. 31, 2023.

