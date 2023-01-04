RAWLINS – The municipal solid waste hauler license for Wyoming Waste Connections, Inc. was approved by the Rawlins City Council during the first council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The vote was unanimous and the solid waste hauler license runs through Dec. 31, 2023.
During the Dec. 20 meeting, the city council voted in favor of tabling the municipal solid waste haulers license of Wyoming Waste Connections.
Council members Aaron Durst and DeBari Martinez, vice mayor Jacquelin Wells and Mayor Terry Weickum voted in favor of tabling it.
Council members Chris Weisenburg and Linda Smith voted against tabling it.
Council member Darril Garner abstained from the vote.
“I want to know if Wyoming Waste in complying with all of the requirements,” Smith said.
City attorney Gwendolyn Wade said that Wyoming Waste is not currently eligible for renewal, based on the fact that the license renewal has not been paid.
“As far as the license renewal fee, that is supposed to be paid up prior to or at the time of the license renewal application,” Wade said. “Mr. Levin verbally verified that he mailed a check in early November and the city never received that. It was his intention to bring us, in hand, a replacement check and proof that the original check had been sent on time.
“Because he is not here tonight, we do not have either one of those items. Therefore, they are not currently eligible for renewal.”
Prior to the Jan. 3 meeting, Wyoming Waste Connections paid the $250 licensing fee.
“Based on the agreements made last night, we have secured the written and signed agreement between Wyoming Waste and the city of Rawlins,” Wade said. “They have not only agreed that they will abide by Section 8.08 in order to ensure that their license is renewed, they are also full in compliance and have also agreed to repay the amounts that were overcharged in 2021, in the amount of $2,031.77. They have signed that agreement as well.”
The next city council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m.