RAWLINS – During the Rawlins City Council meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5, Rawlins DDA/Main Street executive director Pam Thayer announced that the Wyrkshop Mobile Makerspace will have a temporary residency in the community.
“I’m super excited to be talking about this. We are officially announcing tonight the Wyrkshop,” she said. “We have been working with the University of Wyoming on some additional entrepreneurial partnerships. The first one, of course, is IMPACT Carbon County, which is part of the IMPACT 307 program. But this is a new one.”
The Wyrkshop is a mobile makerspace. It is a trailer that is filled with different kinds of STEAM activities.
Thayer said that they had hoped to bring it into the community next year, during the cold months, to provide more things to do.
“You get to hold it for three months, and there is no charge with this partnership. That is super exciting,” she said. “But they came to us and said that a three-month application fell through for October, November and December. They asked if we wanted to have it early.
“I said that as long as we can have it till like Jan. 10 because I want to get the kids that are either home from college or are on Christmas break. They said, ‘Absolutely.’”
The Wyrkshop will be delivered to Rawlins in two weeks.
“We will keep the trailer for a while as promotional. We will take three rooms in the Hub and create different rooms for computer, coding, sewing, a forge machine and other stuff,” Thayer said. “We’re going to work with the library and higher ed.
“They already have some makerspaces. We want to do additional partnerships. We are going to open this at Art Beat. We’re going to have a really fun activity that night.”
The Wyrkshop Mobile Makerspace will kick off at Art Beat on Friday, Oct. 6.
