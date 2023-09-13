Harrison Waylee was one of the most anticipated additions to the University of Wyoming’s roster this offseason.
Waylee, a 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back who transferred from Northern Illinois, finished last season No. 43 in the country with 899 rushing yards on 165 carries and five touchdowns.
He averaged 81.7 rushing yards per game and 5.4 yards per carry last season, ending the year with three 100-yard rushing games, including a career-best 230 yards and three touchdowns against Ball State. He led NIU in total offense and all-purpose yards and added 17 catches for 119 yards out of the backfield.
UW coach Craig Bohl was plenty familiar with Waylee’s running style. The running back gashed the Cowboys for 179 yards and two touchdowns in UW’s 50-43 win over NIU in 2021 in DeKalb.
Waylee joined the Cowboys during spring camp, but has been on the sidelines for the majority of the time since. He suffered a knee injury in April, one that required an offseason surgery that has kept him out of UW’s first two games of the season.
“It was the week before our spring game,” Waylee said. “I was just running, and I made a hard cut. I felt a pop in my knee, but I thought it was just my knee popping. I played it off, and went the whole practice practicing on that knee.
“The next day, I go to lift, and I try to pick up the barbell, and I couldn’t bend my knee past 90 (degrees). I was like, ‘Oh, shoot.’ So, I went to get it checked out, and we got X-rays, and it said a lot of cartilage from my knee was shifted from the inside to the outside. We had to pull that out, and the area that was missing cartilage around my femur, we had to get the tissue repaired in that area.”
Waylee missed fall camp while recovering from the surgery, but Bohl expects his long-awaited debut to be this weekend in a road matchup at No. 4-ranked Texas.
“We’re going to practice (Waylee) today,” Bohl said Monday. “He practiced some last week. It was limited, but he will practice today, and he’ll practice all week long.
“We anticipate that he’ll be full speed, and then we’ll determine where he’s going to sit on the depth chart by how he practices and how he’s moving. But I would anticipate him playing a pretty significant role in this game.”
UW’s run-heavy offense could use Waylee against the Longhorns, who just upset then No. 3-ranked Alabama last weekend in Tuscaloosa. The Cowboys lost starting running back Dawaiian McNeely to a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the first week of fall camp.
Through its first two games, UW is No. 59 in the country in rushing at 170.5 yards per game. A large portion of those yards are from quarterback Andrew Peasley, who’s second on the team at 111 rushing yards.
Sam Scott leads the team with 114 yards on 18 carries, followed by D.Q. James at 68 yards on 23 carries and Jamari Ferrell at 39 yards on 12 carries. The biggest problem for the running backs so far has been turnovers, with each of the top three backs losing fumbles through the first two games.
Waylee’s return could present Bohl with an opportunity to run with a consistent No. 1 running back for the rest of the season.
“During spring and fall camp, they all looked really good,” Waylee said about the other running backs. “The couple fumbles, I saw them get down on themselves, so I had to go talk to them. Now, they’re working on ball security.
“They’re more confident after the Texas Tech game. First game jitters, you get that out of the way. Sam, I’m impressed by Sam. I love the way he’s been playing.”
Each of UW’s top running backs brings a different style to the offense. James and Ferrell are smaller, shifty runners, while Scott is more of a bruiser at 230 pounds.
Waylee’s style is a hybrid between the two, something he thinks could help boost UW’s offense going forward.
“I’m nothing like Jamari or D.Q.,” Waylee said. “I feel like I relate more to Sam, but I’m kind of in between Jamari, D.Q. and Sam. I’m more of a one-cut type of back, but if I have to do the extra stuff, I do it. I get it done.
“I want to be more of a power back. Like Adrian Peterson, I want to play like Adrian Peterson. Or Alvin Kamara. That’s my main focus.”
Wide receiver Ayir Asante, who transferred to UW from Holy Cross this summer, is excited to see Waylee suit up for the first time this season. While the Cowboys have earned two wins without him, Waylee’s skillset will be a big asset against a team like Texas this weekend.
“I was super excited when I first got here because, on my official visit, I was with (Frank Crum) and Harrison,” Asante said. “I think it was Harrison’s first week here on campus, and they showed me around. They were some of the first guys that made me feel comfortable around here.
“I’m excited to see him get out on the field and showcase what he can do. ... It changes a lot about the offense. It changes a lot about how you have to play us as a defense. I’m excited for that.”
The Cowboys opened as 28.5-point underdogs against Texas this weekend, something Waylee looks at as an opportunity to go out and surprise some people in Austin.
“Nobody knows what we’ve got but us,” Waylee said. “We know what we can put on the plate. They’re expecting something tiny from us. We’re going to just give them everything. We want to leave it all on the field.
“It’s like chasing a dog that doesn’t see you, and then you catch the dog, and the dog wasn’t expecting you to catch him. It just fuels us a lot, because we know what we can do.”
Waylee’s perspective hasn’t changed much since suffering the left knee injury. He still feels the same excitement he felt his first day on campus to go out and show what he can do on the field to those around him.
“I have to go out there and prove myself,” Waylee said. “People are expecting me to go out there and be some great running back, but coming off an injury, I have to get back into things. Nobody knows who I am, besides where I’m at. I have to go out there and show them who I am, and prove to them the hype behind my name.”
Waylee isn’t intimidated by playing in front of more than 100,000 fans this weekend. He did in before when NIU played at Michigan in Ann Arbor, and he’s excited for the opportunity to do it again in Austin.
“I thrive on stuff like this,” Waylee said. “Being the underdog, let them sleep on you. Then, when you come out there and have everybody’s mouth drop, that’s the best thing ever. Texas, I’m a big fan of Texas. Going there, it’s always been a dream of mine. I’ve always wanted to go there and show out to leave a mark over there. Being able to play, I can’t wait.”
Waylee’s main goal going into his first game as a Cowboy is to establish himself as a reliable offensive weapon. But the junior running back also wants to show Bohl and the rest of the coaching staff they made the right decision by recruiting him to Laramie.
“Us running backs in the room, we need to prove that there’s a reason why we’re (Division I) football players,” Waylee said. “There’s a reason why we’re in this competition. There’s a reason why Craig Bohl is trusting us to carry the rock against a team like Texas.
“Me coming back, I’m just really excited to show them what I can do and what I’ve got. Behind such a good O-line, I’m excited. All I’ve got to do is read the O-line right, then do what I do best in the open field.”
