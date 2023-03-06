Rockies Hand Baseball

In this Oct. 29, 2022, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Brad Hand works during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the World Series in Houston.

 Associated Press/File

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Reliever Brad Hand is guaranteed $2 million in his one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies and the three-time All-Star would make $11.5 million over two years if he starts this season in the major leagues and pitches at least 60 games annually.

The left-hander, who turns 33 on March 20, has a $1.5 million salary this year as part of a deal announced Saturday. The contract includes a $7 million team option for 2024 with a $500,000 buyout.

