SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Police Department has started a reserve officer program, allowing members of the community to volunteer time to assist the department by supplementing full-time officers. Reserve officers will not be replacing full-time officers but will instead aid in the department’s numbers.
“Part of our mission is to continuously evolve, and we try to always incorporate the fact that we are part of the community and the community is part of us,” SPD Lt. Dan Keller said. “We live in a community that’s really heavily volunteer centric. [Sheridan has] lots of volunteer firemen, lots of charities — lots of people volunteer, so it just gives citizens another opportunity to volunteer… The primary role of a reserve officer will be basic traffic enforcement and backing up full-time officers.”
Keller said reserve officers will be expected to complete the same requirements as full-time officers.
“One of the important things to stress is that any reserve officer has to go through all of the exact same testing and hiring processes as full-time officers do, to include a full background investigation, and they have to be fully POST certified, which means going through the academy also,” Keller said.
Keller noted the program can be a first step toward a career in law enforcement.
“This is a stepping stone to becoming a full-time officer. If that’s what somebody wants to do, they should do that,” Keller said. “This is for people who specifically would make good police officers and would like to serve the community but have a situation in their life where they’re just not able to do this as a career, maybe because of the shift work or their endeavors or businesses they have going on.”
The program’s first officer to be sworn in is Officer Meagan Phillips, who previously worked for SPD as a full-time officer.
According to a press release, Phillips was the Honor Graduate for her 2017 Peace Officer Basic class and is a certified arms instructor.
“Officer Phillips is a great officer to bring on board,” SPD Capt. Tom Ringley said. “We know she is of the highest character.”
“We’re excited to have [Phillips]because she was a great employee when she worked here and she left in good standing with us,” Keller said. “That said, she still came back and went through full testing and background again to make sure she’s qualified, and she’s going through all of the training again to make sure she’s up to speed before she’s going to be out on her own.”
Keller hopes the program will continue to grow in the future and provide a way for SPD to work more closely with community members.
“The hope is that we have up to five really excited, qualified people that are able to assist our officers and help bridge that gap and volunteer that spirit that the community has,” Keller said. “We’ve had a lot of people call and ask about it, we’ve already had a couple of applicants right away and we’re really grateful for that and excited to move forward with the program.”
Ringley echoed the excitement.
“We’re excited about bringing aboard more people that can help us accomplish our mission to serve the city,” Ringley said. “Chief Koltiska is very excited about this program and we expect the same high standards from our reserve officers as we do our full-time staff. It’s a great way to partner with the community and expand our services a little bit.”