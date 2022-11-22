It was less than 24 hours since the University of Wyoming's Mountain West title hopes dissipated into the thin, cold air at War Memorial Stadium, and still, I'd yet to process the final three minutes of the Cowboys 20-17 loss to Boise State.
Since moving to Wyoming in 2020, UW football fans have talked about the Cowboys' strong running game and stout defense year in and year out. The No. 1 critique from any Cowboys fan I've ever met has been head coach Craig Bohl's conservative play-calling that results in a lot of punts.
In fact, UW's punter, Clayton Stewart, is tied for seventh in the entire country with 59 punts through the Cowboys' first 11 games. UW has converted just 35% of its third downs, or 51 out of 145 tries.
The obvious problem is the Cowboys' stale passing game, which ranks 125th out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision programs. UW averages just 129.9 passing yards per game going into the final week of the regular season.
UW fans have been calling for Bohl to be more aggressive in the passing game since he took over in 2013. With the game and any MW title hopes on the line this weekend against Boise State, Bohl listened, opting to give offensive coordinator Tim Polasek complete freedom of the playbook in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
The situation? The Cowboys were down 20-17 with 45 seconds to play and one timeout remaining. UW's drive started at Boise State's 21-yard line after DeVonne Harris recovered a fumble and returned it 44 yards the play before.
Running back Titus Swen had already put together his career-best game, going into that final drive with 212 yards on the ground and one touchdown on 19 carries. The junior was averaging 11.2 yards per carry against arguably the best rushing defense in the conference.
On the sideline, UW had John Hoyland, who was named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza national collegiate place-kicker award earlier this month. Hoyland made a 53-yard field goal earlier in the game to tie the school record for field goals made in a season with 20.
The final component of the scenario – and likely the most important one – was UW's quarterback situation. Starter Andrew Peasley was unable to clear concussion protocol in time for Boise State, which gave backup Jayden Clemons his first career start in one of UW's most important games of the year.
Clemons went into the final drive 3-of-15 passing for 30 yards and two interceptions. He had just thrown a back-breaking interception to end the Cowboys' last offensive drive before the Boise State fumble.
With the ball right outside of the Boise State red zone, the obvious play-call for UW would have been a handoff to Swen to try and gain as many yards as possible before burning the last timeout. If Swen wasn't able to break off a touchdown run, Hoyland could come in and tie the game up with a chip-shot field goal to send the game to overtime tied 20-20.
Instead, Swen and Hoyland never touched the ball again.
On the first play of UW's final drive of the game, Bohl and Polasek dialed up a pass play to take a shot in the end zone to try and win the game in regulation. Clemons, who had just thrown an interception to J.L. Skinner the drive before, threw into double coverage in the end zone.
Skinner made a toe-tapping catch for his second interception in 70 seconds to clinch the Mountain Division for Boise State in front of UW's home fans.
The rollercoaster of emotions of those final two minutes of regulation could be felt all the way up in the press box. Clemons' first interception of the fourth quarter (his second of the game) felt like the nail in the coffin for the Cowboys, but George Holani's fumble that was recovered Harris and then returned 44 yards left shock on the faces of everyone watching the game.
That shock never really left people's faces because, one play later, Clemons threw his third interception of the game to give Boise State the ball right back. The Broncos took one knee to run out the rest of the game clock and ran off celebrating a stunning seventh consecutive victory over UW.
Most of the Cowboys shook hands with opposing players before running off to the locker room to process what they had just experienced. Ten minutes later, Bohl was not exactly excited to see the media following the game.
"You have a bunch of guys in that locker room who are upset and hurt," Bohl said. "I want to be clear on this: I gave the green light on that play. Did it come out and was it executed the way we wanted it to be? No. Obviously not.
"I gave (Polasek) the light to say, 'You can take one shot. Let’s try and score. If we don’t get it, then we’ll kick a field goal."
The field goal try never came.
People have been calling for Bohl to up the aggressiveness on offense for years, but Saturday night, with the game on the line, wasn't the time to do it. If there was ever a time for Swen to carry the ball right up the middle, it was that first play of UW's final drive of the game.
I respect Bohl's ambition to try and win the game in regulation and erase any hope for Boise State to win in overtime. But having the confidence to throw when the offense had just 30 passing yards the entire night doesn't add up. The Cowboys' defense came up with two crucial stops late in the game, and the offense threw both of them away, along with Swen's career-best game on the ground.
Clemons struggled, and the box scores speaks for itself. He was making his first career start against the best team in the Mountain West and he didn't play well, but he's still a valuable asset to the team. How quickly people forget about the Border War hero from a week ago.
UW's conference title hopes came crashing down in those final seconds against Boise State, but the Cowboys honored just four seniors (Zach Watts, Miles Williams, Eric Abojei and Marco Machado) before the game. This year's team is a young group. If the foundation decides to stay together in Laramie, UW has the potential to be conference champions somewhere down the road.
While it won't be this year, Bohl, Clemons and everybody else in that locker room had to learn a lesson the hard way as they collectively watched Boise State celebrate this weekend on the Cowboys' home field.