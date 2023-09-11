Compensating Athletes Football

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during a news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis.

 Associated Press

When one of college football's top coaches makes a point of letting the world know he believes his players should essentially be paid, it gets a lot of attention.

"When student-athletes call it a game, corporate-types call it a business," Michigan's Jim Harbaugh said not long after the season began. "When the student-athletes call it a business, the corporate-types call it a game."

