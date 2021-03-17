The Rawlins High School boys basketball team competed at the WHSAA 3A State Championships on Wednesday and Thursday in Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Following an exciting and hard-earned regional championship just a few days prior, the team had to leave for Casper a day early to avoid inclement weather and ensure they would have time to prepare for the tournament.
In the first round game on Wednesday, the quarterfinal of the 8-team bracket, the Outlaws matched up against the Mountain View Buffaloes. Despite the Buffaloes coming into the tournament after a fourth place finish in the west regional, Allard knew they would be a formidable opponent.
“We knew Mountain View was going to be a tough opponent to knock off the first round and even though we had plenty of chances to win the game we came up a bit short,” Allard said. “We had to have left 10 points out there on missed point-blank shots and shot 62% from the free throw line. Aside from that we actually played some real good basketball at times.”
Anyone who was able to tune into the game or actually be in Casper in person knows the Mountain View game was a highly contested, back and forth affair. The final score had the Outlaws down by just two points, 64-62. Allard’s team held a four-point lead early in the fourth quarter but, unfortunately, gave it away in one play after a defensive foul on a Mountain View three-point shot.
With time slipping away, the Outlaws were able to pull the game within reach. They were down five points with 32 seconds left in the game and were able to hit a three-point shot and draw an offensive foul to get the ball back with 11 seconds left. A fumbled pass and a nice shot that rimmed out left the Outlaws just short of being able to push it into overtime and give themselves a chance to turn the game around. Mountain View beat Buffalo in the semi-final, 52-47 but fell to the Worland Warriors in the championship game, 55-49.
“Even though we are disappointed, I don’t think our kids have anything to hang their heads about,” said Allard. “They played their tails off, played some good basketball, and gave themselves a chance to win, simple as that. As a coach that is all you can ask of your kids.”
Following the Wednesday loss to Mountain View, Rawlins dropped into the consolation side of the bracket and matched up against the Lyman Eagles on Thursday. The Outlaws struggled to find their footing and lost 48-40, ending their tournament and season.
“Quite honestly, Wednesday was a game that was very hard for all of us to recover from and it definitely showed Thursday morning,” Allard said. “It wasn’t until the third quarter that we finally were able to make a run and take the lead, but Lyman continued to play at a high level.”
Allard also noted that his team had a much different scenario in mind for their second game. Instead of being in the semi-finals, they found themselves in the consolation bracket after a mentally and physically exhausting first-round loss. The disappointments of the tournament aside, Allard is keeping his perspective optimistic.
“First of all, we were just fortunate enough to even have a season and one that was not interrupted with everything going on with COVID. It was great to see these kids enjoy themselves and play the game that they love.”
Another bright spot for Allard was the great culture and chemistry with the team and parents this season that made it feel a bit different from previous years.
“Yes, we have had a tremendous amount of success in previous seasons, but the parents and kids this year made the season about the team and not themselves and it showed in how well the kids played together and how well they got along on and off the court,” he said. “As a coach it’s just so much fun when you just have to worry about the basketball part of this job.”
Allard will be losing a core of solid seniors in Colton Ice, Mitchell Allard and Mario Guerrero but believes he will return a solid nucleus next year and will look forward to putting in a lot of work this offseason.
Mt View 64, Rawlins 62
Points:
Ashton Barto: 17
Colton Ice: 16
Mitchell Allard: 13
Eli Kern: 11
Rebounds:
Eli Kern: 7
Mitchell Allard: 5
Steals:
Ashton Barto: 6
Assists:
Ashton Barto: 7
Jarron Mascarenas: 3
Lyman 48, Rawlins 40
Points:
Ashton Barto: 13
Mitchell Allard: 11
Rebounds:
Ashton Barto: 8
Mitchell Allard: 3
Colton Ice: 3
Erick Martinez: 3
Steals:
Erick Martinez: 3
Ashton Barto: 2
JC Ice: 2
Jarron Mascarenas: 2
Assists:
Eli Kern: 3
Colton Ice: 3
Jarron Mascarenas: 2