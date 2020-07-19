Name: Richard Johnson
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Call Center Rep
Education: N/A
Experience: City council 2015-2019
What motivated you to run for this position?
Since I left city council, people within the community continually comment on wanting me back on council. Those comments are always followed up with their saying that I was the voice of the “common man.” I listened to concerns and voted to support them and our community. Many people say they felt support from a “politician” for the first time. I’m often told I made a positive impact not only on Cheyenne, but also the people themselves. When my former employer ceased operations in 2018, I did not have time to both run again for office and seek employment. Now that I have a supportive management team at my new position, I feel I’m renewed and once again have the time and desire to fill this position. I love the city of Cheyenne. I would like to continue to affect as many positive changes as I can in my community
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
Every level of government faces a multitude of problems, that's the nature of government; our job being to fix those before it negatively impacts day to day life for our people. But at the heart of every government problem is the core issue of revenue- how to generate it, how to fairly allocate it, and how to oversee it. During COVID, I have done my best to promote local spending, enhanced web platforms to tap worldwide markets, change business hours to accommodate consumers, and seek to make profits rather than just break even. I scream until I’m blue in the face to spend locally and quit driving to Colorado for services. I have been told people are starting to listen. Our culture is changing, and people are starting to make positive changes in our community. I get lots of messages on resolving several issues that fall under the city scope, but unless we collectively buy in, unless we feel there is value in investing in our own backyard, we won’t be fixing anything, and my job is to remind my city that we are worth it.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
I’m the most actively engaged person when it comes to the arts and community events and recreation. While other candidates tout infrastructure, I do my best to improve Cheyenne's quality of life. I fundraise for parks, splash pads, tree planting, and social issues to improve Cheyenne residents’ lives. I get asked frequently how many lives I think I’ve impacted. From a box of cereal at the homeless shelter, a child with disabilities getting to go down an accessible slide, a kid dropping in on a half-pipe the first time, or a group of 40 local musicians, chefs, artists, and poets for a COVID virtual festival, these enhance our city's cultural and livable landscape. Apathy, negativity, and those people sitting on their couches, enhance nothing. Love, desire to see something grow, those are the things that get people motivated, like me, to see the best our city has to offer.