World Series Phillies Astros Baseball

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. displays his tattoos ahead of Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Houston.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. wasn't born in Houston, but he sure loves it now.

Hailing from Tampa, Florida, McCullers might be the most vocal an Astro has ever been about his love for the Space City.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus