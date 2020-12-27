FARSON -- Wrapping up his eighth year as head football coach at Farson-Eden High School, Marvin Applequist not only helped lead the Pronghorns to its second state championship in the last three years but, in the process, was voted Coach of the Year for a second time by the Wyoming Coaches Association for the fall 2020 season.
When asked what went through his head after finding out, the head coach responded, "This award is a reflection of the great year we had and of a great group of young men who played. It's a reflection of a great coaching staff and all the hard work that went into the season."
Next to all of the difficult challenges that 2020 has brought upon us, Farson-Eden's football team didn't bat an eye. Instead, with hard work and determination, the entire Pronghorn coaching staff and its players strung together yet another impressive season by going undefeated with a perfect record of 11-0.
"This was a hardworking group this year," Applequist said. "Despite all the obstacles with COVID and everything, these young men found ways in the summer to work out on their own and in their garages until we were able to get into the weight room. Once we got into the weight room, they were in there every day and working hard. Their work ethic carried on every day whether it was at practice or during games. They all worked hard and remained focused."
Although winning is every team's goal throughout the year, Applequist said he and his staff set aside a few more before the start of each season.
"We like to talk about the season ahead and discuss where we expect to be," he said. "We talk about what we think we need to improve on and the different goals we want to hit."
"Most importantly, our goal is to always make sure that these young men have a positive experience. Football is a great way to help teach these kids valuable life lessons and to give them the opportunities that only happen when you're a young man and playing in high school," he said.
Next to winning the school its second state title in program history, this year's group of Pronghorns and their coaches proved just how resilient they were.
This past November, one week before the state title game, Farson-Eden found itself in unfamiliar territory after trailing Encampment late in the fourth quarter in the semifinals. However, instead of giving up and calling it quits, FEHS continued to claw their way back in, and on the last play of the game, defeated the Tigers by a narrow score of 42-41, keeping their hopes of a perfect season alive.
When asked about that close call, Applequist responded, "All year our guys proved to be mentally strong," he said. "No matter the situation, they never got rattled or lost confidence. Encampment was a hard-fought game for us. We trailed until the fourth quarter, but we just kept battling back."
If two state titles in the last three years isn't impressive enough, Applequist, who will be entering his ninth year as the Pronghorns head coach in 2021, has now helped lead FEHS to four state championships in five years.
"We have won two and have finished runner-up twice," he said.
When asked about all the recent success this program has had over the years, Applequist said, "First of all, it's just been incredible. "I have been really fortunate to have great kids and a great coaching staff. That first year that I was a head coach, we didn't win a single football game. It has definitely been a process to get to where we are now. It is a great feeling when you're winning football games."
Applequist also added that even though the award is called "Coach of the Year,' it truly is "Program of the Year."
"It's a team effort that involves a great coaching staff, great kids, and the support of the administration," he said.
Following yet another successful season, up next, Applequist will now begin preparing for this year's Six-Man Shootout, an all-star game between Wyoming and Nebraska. This will be Applequist's third time coaching team Wyoming and his second time serving as head coach. In 2019, Applequist helped lead Wyoming to a thrilling 52-50 victory over Nebraska's all-stars. Wyoming leads the all-time series 5-4.