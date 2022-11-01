ROME (AP) — Spain's Pedri González will highlight the list of teenagers who could make an impact at the World Cup. Others include England's Jude Bellingham, Germany's Jamal Musiala and American teammates Gio Reyna and Yunus Musah.

All five players are 19, although Reyna turns 20 on Nov. 13 and Pedri and Musah will both turn 20 during the tournament in Qatar.


