...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible. Blowing snow may create visibility reductions less
than one mile at times.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County, including Cheyenne and the
Interstate-25 corridor.
* WHEN...From 5AM Saturday through 5PM Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
1 of 2
Kum & Go convenience stores in Rock Springs are still waiting on fuel to arrive for their customers. Deliveries have been delayed for various businesses due to road closures as a result of this week's blizzard.
Kum & Go convenience stores in Rock Springs are still waiting on fuel to arrive for their customers. Deliveries have been delayed for various businesses due to road closures as a result of this week's blizzard.
Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain
The Kum & Go convenience store at 3910 Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs operate with a blended tank, eliminating all options for gasoline if one grade is completely out.
ROCK SPRINGS – Many social media users are familiar with the widely-shared post with John Candy saying, “Wyoming is closed. The moose up front should have told you.”
Unfortunately, it’s not a joke to truckers who are not getting paid to wait for the interstate to open again.
Long-haul drivers bring bare essentials such as food, medicine, personal necessities and fuel.
Customers of Kum & Go convenience stores throughout Rock Springs had to seek gas elsewhere on Friday, Feb. 24.
Kum & Go, 1806 Elk St., ran out of unleaded fuel. Kum & Go, 2004 Dewar Dr., had about 1,700 gallons left by 11 a.m., according to Krista Wright, manager of the Kum & Go, 3910 Foothill Blvd.
“I have, what they call, a blender tank at this location,” said Wright. “If I’m out of one, none of the others will work.”
Wright explained that blender pumps are dispensers that draw and blend fuel from two tanks. For instance, a blender pump dispenser can offer three grades of gasoline (unleaded, premium and mid-grade) by keeping regular and premium in two tanks underground. The dispenser is then able to blend the two to offer mid-grade gas.
Wright mentioned that the Elk Street Kum & Go has separate tanks for each grade, giving motorists the options to choose different grades, as well as other gas stations throughout the community.
Wright said it varies on where the gasoline comes from.
“Sometimes, we’ll get it from Rawlins or Opal,” she said. “We’re just waiting on the trucks to be able to get back on the road.”
Wright said that the last time they received gas was on Sunday, Feb. 19. She also pointed out that they hadn’t received groceries since Saturday, Feb. 18, because the truck that delivers the food has been stuck in Salt Lake City.
Even though, the employees have seen numerous motorists drive up, see the gas shortage notices and drive away, they know the situation will improve soon.
“It’s been great fun,” she chuckled. “Mother Nature is a bi-polar, picky child!”
As of 12:47 p.m., on the Wyoming Department of Transportation website, most of I-80 is still in the red, indicating that roads are closed due to rolling closures. Many areas have reported slick in spots.