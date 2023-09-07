MANILA, Philippines — This seemed so far away in the beginning. There was a week of training camp in Las Vegas for USA Basketball to get through, then a week in Spain, then a week in Abu Dhabi, the group stage of the World Cup, then the second round, then the quarterfinals. They've flown 14,000 miles, eaten more than 100 meals away from home, played 11 games, posed for countless photos.

All for this. The medal round at the Basketball World Cup is here.

