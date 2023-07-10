Reds Nationals Baseball

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz singles during the second inning of a game Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. 

 Associated Press

SEATTLE — The education of robot umpires has been complicated by an open secret in baseball for the past 150 years: The strike zone called on the field doesn't match the one mapped out in the rule book.

Before the Automated Ball-Strike System is ready for the major leagues, there has to be agreement on what a strike is.

