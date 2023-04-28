Isaac Schoenfeld didn’t have a strong first scrimmage for the University of Wyoming this spring.
Schoenfeld, a redshirt freshman out of Rock Springs High, knew his performance wasn’t up to par during an intramural scrimmage April 15. The 6-foot-5 tight end was reminded of his poor showing during a one-on-one conversation with UW coach Craig Bohl last week.
“I didn’t think he scrimmaged real well (April 15),” Bohl said last week. “I had watched him in high school at Rock Springs, and I was really impressed with him. He had shown good things in practice, but that last scrimmage, he kind of went out and did not operate at the level (we need him to).
“I challenged him (last Thursday), and he had a really good practice. I told him, ‘What we’re seeing today, you need to do come Saturday when the lights are on.’”
There was never a doubt for Schoenfeld that he would bounce back with a better performance during the Cowboys’ second scrimmage last weekend. Bohl’s challenge was a reminder that Schoenfeld has the ability to contribute for the Cowboys this fall.
“His scrimmage was much better (last weekend),” Bohl said Tuesday night. “... He blocked better, he was assignment-conscious, and he caught the ball well.
“I was encouraged, and I told him that today. I told him that in the dining hall. I told him, ‘You’re making progress.’”
Schoenfeld knew this spring would be a crucial point in his football career, coming off a redshirt season. During UW’s 14 spring practices so far, Schoenfeld has made it a priority to learn the offense, and get up to speed with the talent and athleticism surrounding him at War Memorial Stadium.
“Last year was really just scout for me,” Schoenfeld said. “We had fall camp, but there was just so much going on, and you’re just trying to figure everything out. Spring ball this year was just the next step for me to learn the offense and really get into what we’re doing here.”
Bohl’s challenge for him to show up when it mattered most in the team’s second scrimmage was also a reminder that Schoenfeld’s play on the field wouldn’t go unnoticed.
“I like challenges,” Schoenfeld said. “I like to know that someone is watching me and that they want me to do better.
“I do agree, my first scrimmage wasn’t the greatest. I feel like I really stepped up in this second scrimmage and in the last couple practices. I accepted his challenge, and I just went with it.”
It’s been a humbling experience for Schoenfeld to make the jump from Class 4A football in Rock Springs to Division I football in the Mountain West. While he hasn’t seen game action yet, he’s had a front-row seat to see the athletes surrounding him every day in practice.
“Everyone comes from a place where they were the star,” Schoenfeld said. “... Everyone was my same caliber (in high school) that’s on this team now. I feel like the jump from 4A football in Wyoming to Division I football is a huge, huge jump, and, sometimes, I feel like it’s not talked about enough.
“My coach did a really good job preparing me for what it was going to be like. He would get on me during practices in high school just to make sure I was ready for what was to come.”
Schoenfeld was rated the No. 1 recruit in Wyoming by 247 Sports in the class of 2022. He was a two-time first-team all-state tight end for Rock Springs, finishing with 670 yards and six touchdowns on the ground and 477 yards and eight touchdowns as a receiver his senior year.
Upon arriving in Laramie, Schoenfeld was served a nice slice of humble pie as soon as he stepped on campus.
“It’s kind of a shock, because you go from everybody knowing you and you’re the top dog to now you’re just coming in and you’re a freshman again,” Schoenfeld said. “You have to learn everything again. You have to gain your respect again.
“I feel like it was very humbling just to know that there’s people that are better than you, but they’re also going to make you better as you progress through your career.”
Schoenfeld has had some of the best mentors in UW’s tight end room over the past year and a half. Despite competing for reps at the same position, veterans Treyton Welch, John Michael Gyllenborg, Nick Miles and Collin O’Brien have all offered Schoenfeld both advice and constructive criticism since he joined the Cowboys.
Jackson Marcotte and former Sheridan standout Parker Christensen also played big roles in Schoenfeld’s support system last season. Both Marcotte and Christensen stepped away from football this offseason, but their impact on Schoenfeld is still alive and well in UW’s tight end room.
Schoenfeld knows patience is the key to getting on the field in Laramie. Coming off the redshirt campaign, Schoenfeld wants to slowly carve out a role however he can.
“I want to start some special teams, and I want to work every day in practice for that opportunity,” Schoenfeld said. “I want to have maybe a couple plays each game on the field.
“I know there’s some pretty big tight ends ahead of me like Treyton and (Michael Gyllenborg) and Collin and Nick who just have overall experience, and they’re very talented, but I just want to see the field for a couple plays and do what I can to help improve the team.”
Schoenfeld’s career as a tight end almost never happened. He primarily played defensive end in middle school before asking Rock Springs coach Mark Lenhardt for shot at playing quarterback in high school.
“I could throw the ball, and I thought, ‘Why not,’” Schoenfeld said. “He shut that down real quick. He said, ‘Come play tight end.’ I actually wasn’t really sure if I was going to play after my freshman year, but he told me to come play tight end and see how it goes. I stuck with it, and I’m here now today.”
Schoenfeld played against a handful of his teammates during his time at Rock Springs, including Thunder Basin standout Caleb Driskill and Cheyenne Central grad Andrew Johnson. Like many of his fellow Wyoming natives at UW, having the opportunity to play for his home state school is something Schoenfeld will never take for granted.
“I came to these games when I was little, and I remember sitting up in the stands, always wanting to be a Cowboy,” Schoenfeld said. “To actually be there when they play the fight song, you just get goosebumps because the crowd goes crazy while you’re running out there.
“It’s just an incredible feeling just to play for the town and the state that you grew up in.”
Schoenfeld will have one last opportunity to impress Bohl and the rest of the coaching staff this spring. The Cowboys will host their annual spring game at 2 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
The game will be open to the public and free to attend.