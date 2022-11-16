Shawna Willmore

Rock Springs resident Shawna Willmore is the 2022 Rock Star award recipient. "I love that Rock Springs has so many amazing success stories and I want our kids to know they can do or be anything they want. Just chase your passion," said Willmore. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS – Shawna Willmore, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, was the recipient of the 2022 Rock Star award during the Rock Star Awards banquet, hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Nov. 4.

According to CEO Rick Lee, Willmore has been influencing youth since she was a youth herself. Lee attended East Junior High and Rock Springs High School with Willmore.


