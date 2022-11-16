ROCK SPRINGS – Shawna Willmore, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, was the recipient of the 2022 Rock Star award during the Rock Star Awards banquet, hosted by the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Nov. 4.
According to CEO Rick Lee, Willmore has been influencing youth since she was a youth herself. Lee attended East Junior High and Rock Springs High School with Willmore.
“She has influenced my own kids and countless others,” said Lee. “My adult children still respect, admire and love her.”
Rock Springs native Kim Beck congratulated Willmore in a video message. Beck has known Willmore for 44 years through school, being roommates, marriages, births, divorces, deaths and everything in between.
“If there is one thing that I’ve taken away from our friendship, it is her love for our community,” said Beck.
She coached for many teams including Rock Springs Junior Jazz Basketball League and Rock Springs Girls Softball Association, Rock Springs High School Junior Varsity team, East Junior High 7th grade volleyball coach and 8th grade basketball coach. She was the coordinator of Paul J. Wataha Softball Complex concession stand and president of Tiger Pride – RSHS Booster Club for two years.
Her duties were non-stop. She was co-director for Whistles and Books Officials Association for 38 years. She was a board member and president of the Rock Springs Swim Club. She was a team member for Relay for Life for ten years.
She founded the Cancer Awareness Volleyball Game 14 years ago and she has been a team mother to the Lady Tiger volleyball and basketball. She chaired the RSHS senior all night party and served as director for the RSHS Hall of Fame for the past six years. She has helped organize and host the 2009 and 2010 Senior Olympic Games.
In 2013, Willmore was nominated as Distinguished Woman of the Year by the YWCA for community involvement and quest to empower youth. She was selected as “Hometown Hero” by a committee of local Rock Springs business leaders in 2012 and received the Distinguished Service Award in 2020 from the Wyoming Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association.
In regards to receiving the Rock Legend Award this month, Willmore said she knew she was being recognized but had no idea to the magnitude of the actual award she received.
“It was so moving to be honored for just doing stuff I enjoy,” Willmore expressed. “In the moment, it made me ugly cry because of all the wonderful things that my family and friends had to share in the video that was presented at the banquet.”
She added, “But now that I have had a moment to absorb all of it, it has made me feel so very humble. I have been able to follow my passion and have the support of so many people including my family, my “mom squad”, my tribe of outstanding friends and such a gracious community of people and businesses willing to support and contribute to all of the endeavors that I have been a part of over the years.
“I have been very fortunate to surround myself with amazing people.”
Since receiving the award, Willmore’s phone has been constantly sounding off.
Willmore said that providing venues and options for the youth to grow and become productive members of the community has always been important to her.
“Nothing is more important than the youth of our community,” she shared. “I love that Rock Springs has so many amazing success stories and I want our kids to know they can do or be anything they want. Just chase your passion.
“Our kids need to know they matter and that we see them and the efforts they are making. I have just been fortunate to be able to use the sports arena to get to know so many people and be a small part of helping to validate the worth of their efforts.
“I truly have been the lucky one.”
Willmore expressed appreciation for her parents.
“I was raised by two amazing parents that taught me early to be part of something and give back what was given to me,” she said. “My parents family and their friends were part of helping me with so many things during my childhood. I learned how invaluable that support was to raising generations of our community. I was lucky enough to receive this award the same evening as Bud Nelson was honored as a Rock Legend. He was a huge inspiration to me in my youth and I was extremely honored to stand by him that evening.”
Willmore also gives the people of Rock Springs credit.
“Rock Springs is such an amazing community,” she pointed out. “Our people have the biggest hearts and are so selfless when it comes to taking care of each other. You see it every day. I have friends from across the state that are awed at how we rally as a community when others need it!
She said, “One of my biggest pet peeves is the bad reputation we get across the state. I have made it my personal mission to help spread the success of so many who have been raised in Rock Springs and who have done amazing things throughout their lives.
“We have such a rich, amazing history. I think it is so important to share. I hope folks volunteer where ever they can! It doesn’t have to be a big scale event. Sometimes, all it takes is a smile, a kind word and telling folks you are proud of them.”