Alaska Sky Spiral

In this photo provided by Todd Salat, northern light enthusiasts got a surprise early on Saturday, April 15, 2023, when something odd was mixed in with the green bands of light dancing above the Donnelly Dome near Delta Junction, Alaska. A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes. The spiral was formed when excess fuel that had been released from a SpaceX rocket that launched from California about three hours earlier turned to ice, and then the water vapor reflected the sunlight in the upper atmosphere.

 Todd Salat via AP

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Northern lights enthusiasts got a surprise mixed in with the green bands of light dancing in the Alaska skies: A light baby blue spiral resembling a galaxy appeared amid the aurora for a few minutes.

The cause early Saturday morning was a little more mundane than an alien invasion or the appearance of a portal to the far reaches of the universe. It was simply excess fuel released from a SpaceX rocket that launched from California about three hours earlier.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus