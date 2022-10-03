Lynne

Rock Springs resident Lynne Demshar is a breast cancer survivor. She has been cancer-free for 10 years.

 Rocket Miner Photo by Trina Dennis Brittain

ROCK SPRINGS -- By January 2021, there were more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in America, according to cancer.org. This includes women still being treated and those who have completed treatment.

In May of 2012, Rock Springs resident Lynne Demshar, a retiree from Sweetwater County School District No. 1, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.

