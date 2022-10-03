ROCK SPRINGS -- By January 2021, there were more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in America, according to cancer.org. This includes women still being treated and those who have completed treatment.
In May of 2012, Rock Springs resident Lynne Demshar, a retiree from Sweetwater County School District No. 1, was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.
As she and her oncologist spoke about the life-changing results, the oncologist told her “I’m so glad you caught it at 60 instead of 30 because more younger women die from this than older women.”
Before the diagnosis, Demshar had taken her friend Helen Pulos to St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City for her mammogram appointment.
As she sat in the waiting lounge, she began thinking about the strange appearance of the nipple of her right breast.
“Like many others, I was unaware of the warning signs," said
She decided to make an appointment for a mammogram.
As she was preparing for the mammogram, the radiologist noticed that the nipple was inverted.
An immediate biopsy was performed and four days later, she was informed that she tested positive for breast cancer.
“I wish someone had told me that it was a symptom earlier," she said.
Demshar said that her doctor didn’t believe it was necessary for her to have a mammogram annually.
“I had a mammogram every year since I was 40 years old anyway,” she shared. “But I missed a year and I paid dearly for it.”
At first, she thought the cancer could be easily removed. The specialists told her the mastectomy was necessary, though.
“It got too serious for it just to be removed," she said.
To eliminate her chances of getting cancer again, she decided to get a double mastectomy.
Demshar’s family gathered to wait together during her surgery.
Since cancer had spread through the lymph nodes, she had to go through chemotherapy.
“It was terrible,” she described. “I lost my hair, eyelashes, eyebrows and I was sicker than a dog.
“I wouldn’t wish this on anyone.”
Her doctor suggested she take a Chemo 101 class to calm her nerves about therapy. She turned it down because she thought it would make her feel worse.
On her first day of chemotherapy, at the infusion center, she had a panic attack because she didn’t know what to expect.
“I didn’t know how to prepare for it,” she shared. “I didn’t know if it was going to burn or anything.”
After being medicated for anxiety, Demshar noticed a volunteer was passing through with a comfort cart, offering snacks such as M&M’s to patients.
“Cancer likes sugar,” Demshar told her.
The volunteer said, “Cancer likes air. If you want some M&M’s, have some M&M’s.”
She mentioned that after the chemo, she “couldn’t stand chocolate” because her taste buds had been altered by the chemo.
Demshar became a temporary resident of Salt Lake City.
Besides the chemo, she had to receive radiation treatment for 90 seconds, daily, for six weeks.
She pointed out that every cancer patient is different regarding radiation treatment.
“I had a friend who had lung cancer and she had to have radiation for 15 minutes every day," Demshar said.
Eventually, Demshar was faced with the decision to have reconstruction surgery. At first, she didn’t want to do it but her surgeon persuaded her to do it, pointing out that she’s still young and inserts may be inconvenient.
“I wish no one has to go through that journey,” she expressed.
The fight got even more challenging for Demshar as she began battling lymphedema.
Lymphedema, Demshar explained, is tissue swelling caused by heavy fluid that usually drains through the body's lymphatic system. The arms and legs are largely targeted.
Demshar’s arm filled up with fluid during her first day back on the golf course.
“Going through this process, I must’ve said ‘I just want my life back’ a thousand times.”
She added, “Some people may not get their life back. I did and I’m eternally grateful.”
“It changes your attitude. My husband said, ‘You were such a people-pleaser' but he sees that life is too short and I’m not going to take any B.S.”
“Compared to some people I feel so blessed.”
Her last day of radiation was on Dec. 21, 2011. She said that the support she got from her husband, kids and friends “couldn’t have been better.”
Demshar’s husband, Carl, was elected as mayor of Rock Springs when she was diagnosed.
“I think he was torn between helping me and taking care of the city,” she said. “After Carl took me home one day, I wanted to eat something but nothing tasted right. The nurse had told me that patients really like eating mac ‘n’ cheese so I had stocked up on mac ‘n’ cheese but, I had no milk that day,”
Her dear friend, Linda Baldwin, came to the rescue.
“She came back with not just the milk but extra boxes of mac ‘n’ cheese, as well.”
“You just have to rely on your family and friends so much, that’s all there is to it. While I was lying on the couch, feeling miserable, she would march through the house and say, ‘We’re going on an adventure!’ I was so ill and exhausted but she loaded me up in the car and we took off.”
“I can’t imagine fighting breast cancer alone. All I could do was put one foot in front of the other, hope for the best and rely on my family, friends and doctors.”
When Demshar was getting her appointments, surgeries and treatments pre-certified through her insurance provider, she had asked billing clerks what would have happened if she didn’t have insurance.
“I asked them, ‘Do I just go home and die if I didn’t have coverage?’ They said, ‘No, we’d make payment arrangements.’”
Demshar couldn’t help thinking about individuals who work minimum wage and what type of payment plan the hospital would arrange for them.
“It’s life-changing when someone says ‘You have cancer.’ Those are the three words no one wants to hear.”
The community has been impressed by Demshar’s courage.
“People say, ‘I admire your strength’ but what choice do you have? Do you lay in bed with the covers over your head or do you just get up and keep going? Those are the two options and I chose to get up and get going.”
For those who are fighting cancer now, she said, “Hopefully, this, too, shall pass and one day, you’ll get your life back.”