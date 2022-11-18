Western Wyoming Community College head wrestling coach Art Castillo looks upon the mat during a home dual against Northwest Kansas Tech earlier this season. Castillo recently hit 100 wins as a head coach.
In 2022, Art Castillo was inducted to the NJCAA Hall of Fame. In 2021, he was named the NJCAA National Coach of the Year. He has been a five-time Region IX Coach of the Year. He has coached 57 All-Americans and six national champions. His squad has been named the Academic Team of the Year three separate times.
Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson
ROCK SPRINGS – Earlier this month, Western Wyoming Community College head wrestling coach Art Castillo hit a major milestone for his career.
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Mustangs defeated Snow College in Richfield, Utah, for Castillo’s 100th win of his legendary career.
However, being the kind of coach that he is, it wasn’t a celebrated achievement right away.
“Honestly, it didn’t feel good because we didn’t perform that well, so I actually kind of forgot that we reached that milestone. I was worried our performance. That’s where all of my energy went. I was busy thinking about what we needed to do the next day to get better. I didn’t really have much time to think about it,” he said.
Looking back at his career leading the wrestling program at Western, Castillo thinks about all of the wrestlers that came through those doors to compete in the red and black.
“It’s all about the wrestlers that have come through this program. Wrestlers win the matches. All of those guys were 100% part of those wins. We’ve had some big wins over the years,” he said.
One of the biggest wins of his career came early on when the Mustangs hosted Montana State University Northern, a wrestling program from the NAIA conference and one of the leading programs in the entire country.
“They were second or third in the country. We were a young team and hadn’t really established ourselves as a national prominence yet,” he said.
“They came to a dual here at home and we ended up pulling out the upset. That was a pretty big win for me. That was an exciting win at home.”
Throughout his coaching career, Castillo definitely enjoys the wins that come from coaching at the college level. But the most important thing and the one thing he takes most pride of is watching the men he coaches turn into “outstanding humans.”
“It’s awesome to win and that’s one of the objectives, but the thing I love most about it are the individuals that leave the program and to see what they’re doing after,” he said.
“I say it time and time again. I’m just so proud of these guys and the type of young men they are becoming. That’s what’s all about for me. We love winning and that’s what it’s about in college athletics, but I think there is so much more to it.
“Creating outstanding humans is what it’s all about here.”
Castillo has many accolades under his belt.
In 2022, he was inducted to the NJCAA Hall of Fame. In 2021, he was named the NJCAA National Coach of the Year. He has been a five-time Region IX Coach of the Year. He has coached 57 All-Americans and six national champions. His squad has been named the Academic Team of the Year three separate times.
So, what’s next for Coach Castillo?
“The next dual is what’s next. That’s the nature of how we operate here.
“We can’t look behind us. We can only learn from that.
“We got to prepare today for what’s coming tomorrow.”