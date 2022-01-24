SWEETWATER COUNTY — The 14th annual High School Blood Drive Challenge between Rock Springs High School and Green River High School is currently going on, taking place between Jan. 24-27.
Each year, RSHS and GRHS compete to see which school can collect the most pints of blood during the weeklong challenge.
For this annual event, each school’s student council members help with the blood drive. Students help sign donors in, disinfect the surfaces and hand the snacks out to the donors.
“It’s a really fun event to participate in and such a good way to give back,” said Charlotte Fowler, GRHS junior and student council executive board member.
GRHS senior and member of the student council executive board Kaelea Gibson said that the blood drive said that there are a few things people need to remember to do before going to give blood.
“Anyone who chooses to come out and give blood needs to make sure they eat and drink something beforehand. Also, they’ll need to bring their I.D. and a mask.”
This year’s challenge is happening amid a national blood shortage, recently announced by the American Red Cross.
“I think with the national blood shortage will add more of a push for those who do not usually get around to donating to donate this year,” said RSHS student council member Haleigh Knaphus. “I think the blood drive in general has an impact on our community as we all come together and make it a priority to help those around us in need.
“It is so important because it allows us to save the lives of those going through desperate measures to continue to live.”
Vitalent senior donor recruiter Sandy Thomas said that schools across the state take part in the annual challenge.
“It’s an event that we do across the state of Wyoming and we’ve got 14 schools that are involved. Each high school challenges their rival school and whoever collects the most donations is declared the winner,” said Thomas.
“Everyone who donates gets an ‘I bleed orange’ or an ‘I bleed green’ t-shirt and they can wear it to the basketball game where the winner is announced.”
Each year, the blood drive challenge brings in hundreds of pints of donated blood.
“One year, we ended up being able to collect 702 pints. That’’s the highest number of donations we’ve ever received.”
Thomas said that each year, the blood drive challenge allows the whole community to get involved.
“Sweetwater County is amazing. Whatever needs to get done, the people in the community always come through,” said Thomas. “The added rivalry between the two teams promotes the donations which in turn, helps save lives.”
Due to the national blood shortage, Thomas said that the blood drive is crucial and the donations that come in are really needed.
“Vitalent’s blood supply is at a historic, two-year low that includes type O; which is the most transfused blood type and critical during emergencies,” said Thomas. “Donations made today can take up to a few days to be tested, processed and ready for hospital patients.”
Thomas also said, “Blood donations through Vitalent fell short by more than 4,500 donations in December in order to maintain a sufficient blood supply. The recent donation shortfall is part of a concerning larger trend - 58,000 fewer people gave blood with Vitalent in 2021 than in 2020.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused some disruptions with blood drives and donations.
“The omicron variant and continued uncertainty are among the factors adversely affecting the blood supply, in addition to seasonal challenges,” Thomas said.
“Workplaces going back to remote policies and other COVID-19 related issues continue to force blood drive cancelations and a reduced number of donors turning out to give.”
In addition, making and keeping donation appointments during the days and weeks ahead helps to ensure that Vitalent is able to line up a supply to replace what is being sent out to hospitals everyday.
According to Thomas, those who are fully recovered from COVID-19 and meet all of the other eligibility requirements, can donate after a brief waiting period.
The latest eligibility requirements can be found on www.vitalent.org.
“There isn’t a waiting period to donate blood after receiving an FDA authorized COVID-19 vaccine or flu shot, provided that you feel well and meet all of the other eligibility requirements,” Thomas said.
Thomas said that in order to support a safe environment and most efficiently follow the latest CDC guidance, masks are required for all donors, staff, volunteers and guests at Vitalent blood drives and facilities regardless of vaccination status.
During the blood drive challenge, each school gets a “community” donation day and a “school” donation day.
The Rock Springs Community Blood Drive will be held at Bunning Station on Monday, Jan. 24, from 12-6 p.m.
The Green River Community Blood Drive will be held at the Green River Recreation Center on Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 12-6 p.m.
The Rock Springs High School Blood Drive, for students and school administration, will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 9 a.m - 3 p.m.
The Green River High School Blood Drive, for students and school administration, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 17, from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
This year’s winner of the blood drive challenge will be announced at the Rock Springs vs. Green River basketball taking place on Thursday, Feb. 3.