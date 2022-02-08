162 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in SCSD No. 1 By Caroline Phillips cphillips@rocketminer.com Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email There are 162 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in SCSD No. 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROCK SPRINGS — There have been 162 new positive COVID-19 cases reported by Sweetwater County School District No. 1 since the last update released on Jan. 21, 2022.The new positive cases include 140 students and 22 staff members.There are 652 students and 94 staff members that make up the total known positive COVID-19 cases for the 2021-2022 school year.Also included in the update is the number of reported stay-at-home orders due to exposure from school or outside of school.There were 296 students and zero staff members in the reported stay-at-home orders for the weeks of Jan. 24 - Feb. 4.There are 1, 218 students and six staff members that make up the total known stay-at-home orders for the 2021-2022 school year as of Oct. 4, 2021.This update is through Friday, Feb. 4.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for K-12 schools can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/k-12-guidance.html. Editor’s Note: This update was given on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Staff Member School Work Student Update Guidance Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Stay-at-home Week Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest e-Edition eRocket To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Special Section Winter 12 To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left. Latest TV Guide Rocket Miner TV Guide To view our latest TV Guide click the image on the left.