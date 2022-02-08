Image one

There are 162 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in SCSD No. 1. 

ROCK SPRINGS — There have been 162 new positive COVID-19 cases reported by Sweetwater County School District No. 1 since the last update released on Jan. 21, 2022.

The new positive cases include 140 students and 22 staff members.

There are 652 students and 94 staff members that make up the total known positive COVID-19 cases for the 2021-2022 school year.

Also included in the update is the number of reported stay-at-home orders due to exposure from school or outside of school.

There were 296 students and zero staff members in the reported stay-at-home orders for the weeks of Jan. 24 - Feb. 4.

There are 1, 218 students and six staff members that make up the total known stay-at-home orders for the 2021-2022 school year as of Oct. 4, 2021.

This update is through Friday, Feb. 4.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for K-12 schools can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/k-12-guidance.html

Editor’s Note: This update was given on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus