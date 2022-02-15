SWEETWATER COUNTY -- The 2021 graduation rates recently released by the Wyoming Department of Education were presented at the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting on Monday, Feb. 14.
The presentation was given by the district’s chief academic officer Jodie Garner, Rock Springs High School principal Glen Suppes, Black Butte High School principal Bryant Blake and Farson-Eden High School principal Barbara Rezzonico.
“The overall state rates increased for the eighth year in a row,” Garner said. “This is quite an accomplishment. I recently read that at least 20 states across the nation are reporting a decrease in graduation rates for the class of 2021."
The SCSD No. 1 all student four-year graduation rate came in at 75.5% for the 2020-2021 school year. It slightly decreased compared to the 76.7% graduation rate for the 2019-2020 school year.
“Although our graduation rate dipped slightly from last year, the class of 2021 remained resilient despite the challenges from the pandemic,” Garner said.”Students navigated through the incorporation of new technologies and faced unfamiliar challenges.”
Garner said that the English Language Learners graduation rate has been on the decline. The ELL graduation rate for the 2019-2020 school year was 58.3%.
That number decreased to 50% for the 2020-2021 school year.
“Our English language director will be hiring a consultant to analyze and review current practices and supports for our EL population,” Garner said.
Through a variety of grants, Garner said that the number of EL teachers will be increased, as well as purchasing additional material to support the students.
Additional support has been implemented to “continue to work to increase student achievement” such as summer school/credit recovery, professional development opportunities, interventionist support and social-emotional support.
“The general diploma is a viable option for any student that requests to benefit from this opportunity,” Garner said. “Summer school and credit recovery are being offered both during Friday school and during summer school.
“Sweetwater No. 1 Virtual School has provided an opportunity for almost 120 full or part-time students to attend school virtually. This has given many students the chance to catch up on credits that might have been missed last year.”
Individually, Rock Springs High School has a 73.1% for an on-time graduation rate. The on-time graduation rate decreased compared to the 76.6% recorded for the 2019-2020 school year.
RSHS’s 2022-2023 projected graduation rate is 79%.
Principal Suppes said that there are supports in place to increase student achievement such as Friday school for credit recovery, guided study with interventionists and student advocacy.
“Our Friday school and credit recovery program is something new that we implemented through some of the ESSER funds where every Friday we have other secondary teachers from the district and students in the building in order to work on credit recovery,” Suppes said.
Suppes said that students have been able to recoup half credits to help them get back on track to graduate.
For Black Butte High School, there is a 88.24% all student four-year on-time graduation rate. The school saw an increase compared to the 65.38% graduation rate during the 2019-2020 school year.
Principal Blake said that six students graduated with the general diploma in 2021.
“We anticipate seven students will graduate with a general diploma in 2022 from BBHS,” Blake said.
BBHS also saw an increase in the average daily attendance from August to March with 90.4% during the 2020-2021 school year compared to 82.4% during the 2019-2020 school year.
“Our attendance policy has been effective in getting the kids in school and being present,” Blake said.
Blake also said that BBHS implemented credit recovery after the first semester.
“This allowed students that had a failing grade (50-59%) at the end of the first semester a chance to pass by completing assignment(s) essential to demonstrate their learning.”
Farson-Eden High School has had a continuous 100% four-year on-time graduation rate during the 2016-2017, 2017-2018, 2018-2019, 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years.
Principal Rezzonico said that Farson-Eden High School had 18 students graduate last year with the student diploma. “
This May, 12 students are on track to graduate with the standard diploma.”
According to Rezzonico, the data teams monitor student progress and assign remediation groups during the end of day “Academic Options” period.
“As you can tell, we are striving to provide all that we can to make sure that our graduation rates continue to improve,” Garner said. “We hope that this year we see an improvement.”