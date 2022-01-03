...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Lincoln County, Rock Springs and Green River,
Flaming Gorge and East Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday evening. There will
be a lull in the wind Tuesday night before increasing again on
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Enhanced blowover risk for
lightweight and high-profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Both the 5K and 10K will start at 9:30 a.m. and the one-mile family fun run will begin at 10:30 a.m. the same day.
GREEN RIVER -- Local runners have an opportunity to show off their skills and participate in a fun event at the 2022 Frostbite 5K, 10K and One-Mile Family Fun Run being held in Green River on Saturday, Feb. 19.
The 5K and 10K race will begin and end at Expedition Island, located at 475 South Second East St.
Racers will then enter onto the Greenbelt Pathway for both races. Both the 5K and 10K are “out and back” races.
“The 5K and 10K course runs together down the southside of Riverside Memorial Park to the boardwalk. Runners will pass the Green River horse corrals and enter the Union Pacific loop to the left.
“Once the runners enter the loop, the 10K will pass through the loop and move on toward Stratton Meyers Park while the 5K runners will turn to the right and finish the loop and head back to Expedition Island to finish out the race.”
The full description of the course for the races is available as part of the event’s information on www.runnercard.com.
Strollers are permitted at the race but dogs are not.
Medals will be awarded at the race to the male and female first and second place winners in each of the age divisions. An overall award for the 5K and 10K men and women will also be presented to the winners.
Participants in the races can pick up their race packets on Friday, Feb. 18 from 4-7 p.m. at the pavilion located at Expedition Island.
In order to combat the cold weather, the pavilion at Expedition Island will be open during the entire event to provide spectators a place to east and stay warm while watching the races.
Additional information pertaining to the race can be found on the city of Green River’s website, www.cityofgreenriver.org.