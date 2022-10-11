SWEETWATER COUNTY – The 2022 General Election, being held on Nov. 8, is quickly approaching.
With the election looming, some local debates, forums and meet and greets are scheduled to happen throughout the next few weeks.
The Rock Springs mayoral and city council debates will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. The debates will take place in room 1302 on the Western Wyoming Community College Rock Springs campus, located at 2500 College Drive.
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, there will be a candidate meet and greet put on by Rock Springs High School’s Leadership Academy at 7 p.m. The meet and greet will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex, located at 3320 Yellowstone Road.
The Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees candidate meet and greet will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 12 – 1 p.m. It will take place in room 3650 A at Western’s Rock Springs campus.
On Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m., the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board forum will be held at Western’s Rock Springs campus in room 3650 A.
The Sweetwater County sheriff debate will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 a.m. It will be held at Homewood Suites, located at 60 Winston Drive in Rock Springs. Space is limited for the debate; RSVP is required by Nov. 1, at 5 p.m.