...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge, and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute, including along
Interstate 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The 2022 General Election is mere days away. On Nov. 8, voters around the county will cast their ballots in what many believe is a critical election cycle.
In Wyoming and Sweetwater County, there are many positions available for the taking. Some of the key races include United States representative, governor, Sweetwater County sheriff, Sweetwater County Commission, Rock Springs mayor and Rock springs City Council.
The following is a list of candidates for each race that pertains to Sweetwater County. The incumbent of each race will be in bold.
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE
- Harriet Hageman, Republican
- Lynnette GreyBull, Democratic
- Richard Brubaker, Libertarian
- Marissa Joy Selvig, Constitution
WYOMING GOVERNOR
- Mark Gordon, Republican
- Theresa A. Livingston, Democratic
- Jared J. Baldes, Libertarian
WYOMING SECRETARY OF STATE
- Chuck Gray, Republican
WYOMING STATE AUDITOR
- Kristi Racines, Republican
WYOMING STATE TREASURER
- Curt Meier, Republican
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
- Megan Degenfelder, Republican
- Sergio A. Maldonado, Sr.
HOUSE DISTRICT NO. 17
- Chad Banks, Democratic
- Joshua Thomas (J.T.) Larson, Republican
HOUSE DISTRICT NO. 18
- Scott Heiner, Republican
HOUSE DISTRICT NO. 39
- Cody Wylie, Republican
- Marshall Burt, Libertarian
HOUSE DISTRICT NO. 48
- Clark Stith, Republican
- Misty Morris, Libertarian
HOUSE DISTRICT NO. 60
- Tony Niemiec, Republican
STATE SENATE NO. 11
- Larry Hicks, Republican
- Michael Ray Williams, Constitution
STATE SENATE NO. 13
- Stacy Jones, Republican
- Leesa Kuhlmann, Democratic
SWEETWATER COUNTY COMMISSION
- Island Richards, Republican
- Robb Slaughter, Republican
- Keaton D West, Republican
SWEETWATER COUNTY CORONER
- Dale S Majhanovich, Democratic
SWEETWATER COUNTY SHERIFF
- John Grossnickle, Republican
- Chris Sutton, Independent
SWEETWATER COUNTY CLERK
- Cindy Lane, Republican
SWEETWATER COUNTY TREASURER
- Joseph M Barbuto, Democratic
- Mark Cowan, Republican
SWEETWATER COUNTY ASSESSOR
- Dave Divis, Republican
SWEETWATER COUNTY CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
- DonnaLee Bobak, Republican
GREEN RIVER MAYOR
- Mark Peterson
- Pete Rust
GREEN RIVER CITY COUNCIL
- John Fernandez, Ward I
- Gary Killpack, Ward III
- Robert Ross, Ward III
- Michael S Shutran, Ward II
- Ronald L Williams, Ward I
ROCK SPRINGS MAYOR
- Matthew S jackman
- Max Mickelson
ROCK SPRINGS CITY COUNCIL
- Jeannie Demas, Ward I
- Thomas Allen, Ward II
- David A Thompson, Ward II
- Bradley Chrisman, Ward III
- Daniel J Pedri, Ward III
- Eric Bingham, Ward IV
Randy Hanson, Ward VI
WESTERN WYOMING COLLEG AT LARGE TRUSTEE
- Kasey Damori
- Kenneth Lorimer
WESTERN WYOMING COLLEGE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 TRUSTEE (TWO YEAR)
- Michael D Christensen
- Neil Kourbelas
WESTERN WYOMING COLLEGE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 TRUSTEE (FOUR YEAR)
- Stephen P Allen
- Veronica K Donaldson
- Angela M Thatcher
- Ron Wild
WESTERN WYOMING COLLEGE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2 TRUSTEE