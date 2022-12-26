SWEETWATER COUNTY -- While taking a look back at the things that happened throughout 2022, July stands out among the other months as a pivotal time in many local residents’ lives.
In July 2022, a class-action lawsuit filed by about 25 class action members and four listed plaintiffs against Clark troubled teen centers Trinity Teen Solutions and Triangle Cross Ranch was receiving pushback from these entities in federal court.
The suit brought by former residents of these facilities alleges two counts of forced labor, trafficking, federal racketeering, negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress, for compensatory award of no less than $5 million and compensation for legal expenses.
On Monday, July 4, a group of Sweetwater County women came together to protest in Rock Springs the June 24, 2022, Supreme Court ruling that the Constitution provided no right to abortion
Waving signs with slogans such as “Women Rights Are Human Rights” and “Pro-Choice = Saving Lives” on pink and white poster boards, the local protesters battled temperatures in the high 90s, hoping their voices are heard. Thousands of motorists honked and waved at the group as indicators of support. A few women stuck their heads out of the car and yelled, “Heck yeah!”
They also held a protest in Green River on Saturday, July 9 at the city’s entrance on East Flaming Gorge Way.
Green River resident Savannah Paiz organized both gatherings.
“I was infuriated when I heard the news,” said Paiz. “Just because women don’t have a right to have an abortion now doesn’t mean the abortions will end. Women will seek unsafe abortions and they will more than likely die from it.”
The Fallen Soldier Memorial Torch Motorcycle riders stopped in Rock Springs on their way to Washington D.C. from Eugene, Oregon. They honored local fallen hero Pvt. Joshua Thompson, son of David and April Thompson, on Thursday, July 14, 2022.
The Thompson family is a Gold Star family.
Thompson was a United States Army veteran of the Iraq War. He died by suicide on Aug. 13, 2013.
Thompson’s family sought shade under a tree, where a painting of Thompson stood along with a remembrance plaque the family received from the Tribute to Fallen Soldiers organization in 2018.
“We’re blessed here in Sweetwater County with the outpouring of support,” said David. “This must not be just about Josh but everyone. Every veteran, every first responder, everyone who has been through a traumatic experience or PTSD or depression – this is not just about those who wear the uniform. It’s about all of us.”
Also in July, Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo gave Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon a tour of the First National Bank Building, 505 Broadway Street, to showcase the ongoing renovation process of one of the oldest buildings in downtown Rock Springs.
The governor was impressed by the work that had already been done so far.
“Oh, I think the terra cotta is just gorgeous and what they’ve been able to accomplish. It’s such an important part of the downtown here and you can really imagine what it will look like. These are the kinds of projects that really bring Main Street to life,” Gordon said.
“Getting the funding to do that is going to continue to be a challenge, but I think they already got great stuff underway. When walked through and you see where that restaurant could be with the courtyard, you can imagine what it’s going to be in a few years.”