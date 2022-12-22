...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills
between 30 and 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Rock Springs and Green River, Flaming Gorge and East
Sweetwater County.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most susceptible parts of the body to
frostbite are the extremities such as fingers, toes and the
tip of the nose. If you must go outside, try to stay out of
the wind, and dress in several layers of loose fitting,
lightweight, warm clothing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – Through the year of 2022, the month of March seemed to come with challenges as well as rewarding moments for many local residents.
In March 2022, Rock Springs resident and chicken owner Mackenzie Bertagnolli was fighting to be able to keep her beloved pets, even with a city ordinance standing in her way.
Following a call made to animal control March 1, Bertagnolli was told that due to Rock Springs Ordinance 3-527 Certain Domestic Animals Prohibited, she is not allowed to own chickens after a visit was made to her home.
“We’re going through a pandemic so being able to have your own eggs is so beneficial, especially with the high food and gas prices,” she said.
In the end, the Rock Springs City Council decided not to revisit the ordinance and to let it stand as is, following many lengthy city council meeting conversations.
Also in March 2022, Rich and Marlene Kramer, the parents of the late Makayla “Mack” Kramer announced the inaugural Mack Kramer Memorial Scholarship.
The Kramers offered this scholarship for nineteen years, one year for each year of Mack’s life.
“We want to honor Mack and recognize their legacy in a way that will help others for years to come,” said Marlene.
Kramer was the valedictorian of the Rock Springs High School Class of 2020. They were an accomplished band student and member of the speech and debate team.
Kramer was a University of Wyoming student when they passed away.
Gov. Mark Gordon paid a visit to the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River during a Wyoming Veterans Welcome Home Day celebration near the end of March 2022.
During the 61st Legislative Session in 2011, the day of welcoming was codified for state law for March 30 of each year. This coincides with the date U.S. combat troops would have set foot on Wyoming soil after returning home from the Vietnam War in 1973.
“If we look at the world today, you can see a stark reminder of why your service means so much,” Gordon told the veterans. “You did what you were meant to do. A few of us were chosen, perhaps by God, to serve our country.”
He added, “There is no United States without those who are willing to sacrifice for it.”
On Wednesday, March 2, Hundreds of long haulers, friends, family and supporters took over I-80.
The Freedom Convoy began when several protests broke out in Canada over COVID-19 vaccine requirements and restrictions.
Sweetwater County supporters and fellow truck drivers waited in Little America for them to arrive from Ogden, Utah.
“I think it’s really nice that they are standing up for what they believe in,” said Fidel Maravina. “Between the high cost of fuel and vaccine rules, these truckers don’t need the additional stress.”
On Saturday, March 5, the Sweetwater County community came together in remembrance of Kylie Philpott and to support the little girl she loved most.
A spaghetti fundraiser was held at Whisler Chevrolet.
Rock Springs resident Shesta Schlaud and one of her daughters bid on silent auction items at the fundraiser.
“I knew Kylie and I love her daughter Kailyn so much,” Schlaud expressed. “I see Kailyn every morning on the way to school.”
It will be a team effort to raise Kailyn. Schlaud’s best friend Alisa Clark, her husband Kris and Kailyn’s father Dillon Rodenbaugh are going to make new memories with Kailyn.
“I hope she’s just happy,” said local volunteer Tiffany Erramouspe. “I hope she’ll have joy in the memories she has of her mother. I also hope she knows that even though she can’t see her mom, her mom will always be with her.”