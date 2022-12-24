SWEETWATER COUNTY – With a look back at how May 2022 went, it’s apparent that it was filled with many victories as well as somber moments of recognition.
May 2022 marked the recognition of one million Americans having been lost to COVID-19, reported by the World Health Organization.
President Joe Biden directed all governors nationwide to order U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said that “it’s important to remember so we can learn from this and prepare ourselves for future events.”
“I liken this unfortunate historical event that has impacted so many lives to that similar to 9/11,” said Kaumo. "We honor all those lives lost to the pandemic and the pain and suffering by many families who have lost loved ones.”
On Wednesday, May 25, Sweetwater County residents and law enforcement representatives gathered to honor those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the third annual Police Week Memorial Service.
“You never know, when you put on that uniform, if you’re going to make it back home that day,” Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle expressed. “To have anybody who does this profession and gives the ultimate sacrifice to a perfect stranger needs to be held in the utmost respect and honor.”
Three Rock Springs High School Talking Tigers competed in the National Speech and Debate Association’s Last Chance Qualifier during the month of May.
They were preparing to battle with competitors from all over the United States for the chance to compete at nationals in Louisville, Kentucky in their main events.
Stephanie Cozzens, RSHS Talking Tigers coach said, “I’m so proud of all of them for taking the shot! They didn’t give up.”
Qualifying for Nationals in Original Oratory is RSHS sophomore Sophia Cozzens.
“Sophia wrote an entirely new oratory, memorized it and perfected her performance which is a tall order because she knew she needed a better topic than the one she used all season,” Cozzens explained. “She was entered in the second-largest event of the tournament, with smaller odds of making it to Nationals, but it paid off!”
Unfortunately, May 2022 saw many Sweetwater County families facing a baby formula shortage.
As a result of the baby formula shortage nationwide, the Department of Health and Human Services stood by to offer assistance to families. The department gave information and resources about the ways families can take care of their babies.
Trista Cross, RN, BSN, CLC for Sweetwater County Community Nursing Service, said, “It’s a compounding issue. The recall didn’t help matters. I don’t know how long it will be until the shelves are stocked again. It’s like the Corona virus. You don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”
The month of May also saw the retirement of Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane Pacheco, following his 31 years of service.
Pacheco was honored with a plaque during a city council meeting on Tuesday, May 5.
“Chief Pacheco’s lifelong career in service and protection of our citizens, even while serving in the Air Force right out of high school as a law enforcement specialist, has molded him into a leader that’s well respected by our communities,” Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo said.
Following the presentation of the plaque, Pacheco also shared some of his thoughts.
“I’m extremely proud of where I started and how I will leave the agency. Succession planning has been a long-term goal and that will be realized,” Pacheco said. “People always ask what keeps me going and it’s very simple: a strong faith, a loving family and friends away from my law enforcement family.”