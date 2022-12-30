SWEETWATER COUNTY – Looking back on Nov. 2022, the month came with many ups and downs for residents across the state of Wyoming.
Rock Springs resident Chad Banks was invited to decorate the White House in Washington D.C.
According to Banks, each year, the White House asks for volunteers. They receive thousands of applications. Banks signed up for it in August.
“I’m incredibly excited,” Banks expressed. “It’s been on my bucket list forever and my daughters were really supportive and excited too! None of us could believe I was chosen.”
“Each Christmas, I look forward to watching the White House Christmas special on HGTV with my kids, we love watching the decorations, themes, etc., so it’s always been a dream to be able to help.”
Officers with the Kemmerer Police Department responded to a residence in Kemmerer for a call of an unresponsive 5-year-old female child. Upon arrival to the residence, Sgt. Jacob Walker located the child, unresponsive, laying on the couch in the living room, according to a press release written by Michael Kahre, chief of police, at approximately 3:38 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.
Injuries to the child did not appear to be consistent with the story that was told to officers on scene which prompted a criminal investigation. EMS crews arrived on scene and took over life saving measures that had been started by Sgt. Walker. She was transported to the South Lincoln Medical Center for treatment and later airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah.
At approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, the child died from her injuries. As a result of this and the investigation that occurred after the initial call, 51-year-old Kemmerer resident Cheri Lynn Marler was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree and aggravated child abuse.
This is an active investigation. All individuals are innocent until proven guilty.
During the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters in Sweetwater County made sure their voice was heard.
A total of 12,159 ballots were cast in the 35 precincts available in Sweetwater County on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
There were many important races on this year’s ballot, including U.S. House of Representatives, Wyoming Governor, Wyoming Secretary of State, State Superintendent of Public Instruction, state senators, state representatives, Sweetwater County Commissioner, Sweetwater County Sheriff, Rock Springs and Green River mayors, Rock Springs and Green River city councils, Western Wyoming Community College Board of Trustees, the Specific Purpose Tax and many more.
Longtime Rock Springs resident George “Bud” Nelson received the Rock Legend Award during the annual Rock Star awards banquet on Friday, Nov. 5, at Holiday Inn.
According to Rick Lee, C.E.O., “To be a rock legend in this community needs to be someone of extraordinary character.”
Lee said that Nelson has done so much for the community, but the legacy that he has established is remarkable, not only as a great person for the community, but also and more importantly, for his family.
Doc Wendling, Sweetwater County commissioner, worked closely with Nelson during his time with Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
“He is so well-recognized as the leader in the high school athletic venue throughout the state of Wyoming and among his peers,” said Wendling. “He’s a great man. I don’t know anyone who could do what he’s done for our community and for the school district.”