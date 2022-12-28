SWEETWATER COUNTY – While taking a look back at 2022, the month of September saw some pretty interesting events happening throughout those 30 days.
At the beginning of the month, a procedure regarding students’ preferred pronouns that surfaced on social media sparked questions, asking for clarity and an explanation from Sweetwater County School District No. 1.
The post in question was a screenshot of the Student Support procedure, which stated, “If a student is requesting the use of a transgender name and/or pronoun, we will honor their request. It is also not our obligation to notify the parent of this request and we will not do so.”
On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Rocket Miner reached out to school district officials to clarify the procedure.
Nicole Bolton, director of human resources, stated that the district’s policies that prohibit discrimination “mirror” federal civil rights laws, such as Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on sex. She added that the post that surfaced online “did not contain the complete explanation that was shared with staff.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Rachelle Morris, the former executive director of the Young at Heart Community Center in Rock Springs, for what investigators describe as the suspected embezzlement of over $2 million from their daycare facility, the Young at Heart Early Learning Center.
In late June of this year, Morris suddenly tendered her resignation from the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees, citing “personal reasons.”
Days later, on Friday, July 1, 2022, Morris was terminated for cause from Young at Heart.
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, families of students attending Overland Head Start in Rock Springs and community members were invited to attend the open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at the school.
Following the ribbon cutting, those in attendance were treated to dinner and following dinner, school district administration delivered speeches.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 superintendent Kelly McGovern thanked the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce and others in the community who have helped with the school.
“Without them, we would not have Overland Head Start.”
On Saturday, Dept. 17, the 15th annual KD Foundation Color Rush Fundraiser added a pop of color to the attire of those who participated.
The annual event raises money and awareness for Sweetwater County juvenile diabetics.
The 5K event saw participants running/walking around town while volunteers threw colored powder onto anyone who wanted to add some color to the event t-shirt, which were white this year.
Tina Egbert, secretary of the KD Foundation, said that she was happy to see so many people come out to support the foundation.
“It’s been a beautiful day and it’s the perfect day for the event. We are so blessed to have so many wonderful people involved in the community,” Egbert said. “We have had people of all ages come out to participate. We’ve had people bring their dogs and strollers; also, people have come out on their bikes and roller skates. We’re so thankful for this generous community that has come out to support the foundation.”
Also in Sept. 2022, Brittany Andrews, a fourth-grade teacher at Pilot Butte Elementary, received a big surprise in her classroom to celebrate her being named the 2022-2023 Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Teacher of the Year.
Principal Nancy Torstenbo and assistant principal Josh Marcy brought a cake to celebrate Andrews’ achievement to her classroom for her and her students to enjoy.
Andrews was told the good news that she was receiving the honor over the summer.
“Seeing a student develop a skill they didn’t necessarily have before is awesome; not just necessarily academics. Some kids come to us and they need social skills and end up developing having friends or working with other people,” Andrews said. “Some kids gain leadership skills that they didn’t have.”