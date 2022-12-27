SWEETWATER COUNTY – As August rolled in, we met up with a couple from Ukraine who celebrated the birth of their daughter in Rock Springs, a 4-H contestant who earned an inaugural memorial scholarship and a high school student determined to help others with cystic fibrosis.
A new bundle of joy was recently born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. However, her parents faced several challenges leading up to her arrival.
Gerhard and Anastasia Talbot came to the United States after having to flee Ukraine due to the ongoing war.
The Talbots said that two people in particular helped quite a bit during this process.
“Leslie Taylor from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Dr. Samer Kattan made it possible for us to have remote visits to manage the pregnancy. Not knowing when of it we could get to the U.S.A. was the biggest worry and stress. We have a safety cut off date for flying to the U.S.A. due to the pregnancy and even had to start making plan b arrangements in case. Not being able to set up a home and baby room was the toughest,” Gerhard explained.
They traveled to Rock Springs and the next day met Dr. Kattan in person for a full physical, checkup and ultrasound.
“We continued to see him weekly until Emily Mari Talbot was born on Aug. 6, 2022, at 11:03 p.m.”
The 4-H/FFA awards show took place during Wyoming's Big Show at the indoor arena on Saturday, August 6.
During the event, 4-H participant Marissa Philpott was awarded the inaugural Eddie Lopez Memorial Scholarship. The late Eddie Lopez was a longtime resident of Sweetwater County. For many years, Lopez helped out with the different 4-H programs in the county.
Lopez had such positive impact on the community that many people of all ages considered him family. Lopez believed that if young people were involved with poor age or with other organizations they would stay out of trouble.
Thanks to the Rock Springs Police Department, as well as information provided by members of the community, the two art pieces stolen recently from the Art Underground gallery have been safely returned. Three years ago, when the last installment of the gallery was first put up, LR Communications Inc. donated a set of security cameras to keep the local artists’ work in the underpass safe. It's because of that equipment, the efforts of the RSPD and tips from members of the community that the culprits were identified and the pieces were returned unharmed.
A Rock Springs High School senior living with cystic fibrosis (CF) has been able to turn setbacks into new opportunities.
Alaina Kothe Is organizing that inaugural walk to end cystic fibrosis.
Kothe was diagnosed with CF when she was only three months old. According to Kothe, there is no cure for CF, but there are plenty of treatments.
The reason she was doing this, she said, was to help the kids who aren't as healthy as she is.