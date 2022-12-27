August 2022

SWEETWATER COUNTY – As August rolled in, we met up with a couple from Ukraine who celebrated the birth of their daughter in Rock Springs, a 4-H contestant who earned an inaugural memorial scholarship and a high school student determined to help others with cystic fibrosis.

A new bundle of joy was recently born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. However, her parents faced several challenges leading up to her arrival.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus