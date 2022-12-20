SWEETWATER COUNTY – Taking a look back at 2022, the month of January was filled with highs and lows for many in the Sweetwater County area.
On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office announced the sudden passing of one of the beloved law enforcement canines, K9 Sergeant Huk.
Huk was a dual-certified patrol (fugitive apprehension and human trafficking) and interdiction (narcotics) canine.
After Huk’s passing, deputy sheriff Derek Morrell, fellow canine handler and sheriff’s office K9 team leader, said, “We’re grateful for the service Huk provided to our community. Huk was quiet, but assertive, and he was known for his happy, tap-dancing feet.”
Jan. 2022 also saw former Rock Springs High School Lady Tiger senior Brenli Jenkins facing some obstacles as she prepared for her next steps.
As she looked to her last game as a Lady Tiger, Jenkins was also dealing with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
“I tore my ACL over the summer playing Utah,” she said. “I didn’t want to miss my senior season. So, I’m going to get surgery after the season. Mentally, it was very hard and I struggled with it because basketball is my whole life. I’m the happiest when I’m playing, and it keeps me busy. So, not being able to play just wasn’t normal for me.”
Looking toward her future, Jenkins said that she would have loved to stay close to home, despite interest from colleges all over the country.
“University of Wyoming is my dream school to play at,” Jenkins said when asked about her future college plans. “I’ve been talking to the University of Northern Colorado and they are interested. So, I just want to stay on this side of the country. Also, just getting a chance to play and be comfortable at a school is big for me.”
As many Januarys in Wyoming go, Jan. 2022 saw some snow-filled days that put a halt on some of the travel being done by truck drivers.
I-80 eastbound was closed from several directions the afternoon of Jan. 6 due to brutal winter conditions. Truck drivers had to stay in Rock Springs and Green River for up to 27 hours.
Even though it was a furiously windy and cold evening, Rock Springs resident Joey Majko and his volunteers jumped into action. They prepared 200 pork chop dinners and delivered them to those who were stranded at the Sweetwater Events Center.
“This is my way of paying it forward,” he said. “It’s truly a community thing. We have all pulled together to make it happen and it’s truly amazing.”
For Sweetwater County School District No. 1, January was a big month due to the opening of the new satellite high school.
Filled with excitement, anticipation and wonder, about 220 students attended their first day of the winter/spring semester at the new satellite high school at the very end of Stagecoach Drive.
The satellite campus serves students in the Health Occupations and Career Academy and the Fire Law and Leadership Academy.
Sweetwater County School District No. 2 also had a pretty exciting January with Washington Elementary School principal Anne Marie Covey being named Wyoming’s 2022 National Distinguished Principal of the Year.
Covey is the second Sweetwater County School District No. 2 principal to receive this award since 1983.
“I am so flattered and honored,” Covey said. “I’ve had an amazing journey at Washington and in the district. It is hard work and I can’t imagine doing this without the staff. I’m very fortunate to be here in this district for the past 15 years.”