SWEETWATER COUNTY — The 2022 Primary Election was held on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Harriet Hageman passed up Rep. Liz Cheney in the United States Representative (Republican) race. Gov. Mark Gordon came in first with 5,749 votes in the gubernatorial (Republican) race with Theresa Livingston coming in first as the Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

For the Sweetwater County Commission race, Robb Slaughter received 5,051 votes, Island Richards received 4,494 votes and Keaton West received 3,898 votes.

