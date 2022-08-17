SWEETWATER COUNTY — The 2022 Primary Election was held on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Harriet Hageman passed up Rep. Liz Cheney in the United States Representative (Republican) race. Gov. Mark Gordon came in first with 5,749 votes in the gubernatorial (Republican) race with Theresa Livingston coming in first as the Democratic gubernatorial candidate.
For the Sweetwater County Commission race, Robb Slaughter received 5,051 votes, Island Richards received 4,494 votes and Keaton West received 3,898 votes.
United States Representative (Republican):
Harriet Hageman: 6,722 votes
Liz Cheney: 2,162 votes
Anthony Bouchard: 449 votes
Denton Knapp: 176 votes
Robyn M. Belinskey: 132 votes
Governor (Republican):
Mark Gordon: 5,749 votes
Brent Bien: 2,300 votes
Rex Rammell: 819 votes
James Scott Quick: 349 votes
Secretary of State (Republican):
Chuck Gray: 4,274 votes
Tara Nethercott: 2,964 votes
Mark Armstrong: 1,176 votes
Dan Dockstader: 260 votes
State Auditor (Republican):
Kristi Racines: 7,350 votes
State Treasurer (Republican):
Curt Meier: 4,985 votes
Bill Gallop: 2,693 votes
Superintendent of Public Instruction (Republican):
Brian Schroeder: 2,809 votes
Megan Degenfelder: 2,531 votes
Thomas Kelly: 1,078 votes
Jennifer Zerba: 965 votes
Robert J. White III: 487 votes
State Senator Senate District 11 (Republican):
Larry Hicks: 569 votes
State Senator Senate District 13 (Republican):
Stacy Jones: 2,561 votes
Tom James: 1,212 votes
State Representative House District 15 (Republican):
Donald Burkhart: 33 votes
State Representative House District 17 (Republican):
Joshua Thomas (J.T.) Larson: 1,322 votes
State Representative House District 18 (Republican):
Scott Heiner: 743 votes
State Representative House District 39 (Republican):
Cody Wylie: 1,589 votes
State Representative House District 47 (Republican):
Robert “Bob” Davis: 416 votes
Clyde R. Johnson: 178 votes
State Representative House District 48 (Republican):
Clark Stith: 1,507 votes
State Representative House District 60 (Republican):
Tony Niemiec: 1,435 votes
Jennifer L. James: 465 votes
Sweetwater County Commission (Republican):
Robb Slaughter: 5,051 votes
Island Richards: 4,494 votes
Keaton West: 3,898 votes
Roy Lloyd: 2,788 votes
Chris Davis: 1,662 votes
Jeffrey Smith: 1,222 votes
Lester Mauch: 1,004 votes
Jeff Ramaj: 765 votes
Bill Formanek: 429 votes
Sweetwater County Attorney (Republican):
Dan Erramouspe: 7,626 votes
Sweetwater County Sheriff (Republican):
John Grossnickle: 6,904 votes
Dwane Pacheco: 2,456 votes
Sweetwater County Treasurer (Republican):
Mark Cowan: 2,922 votes
Tony Yerkovich: 2,767 votes
Stephen P. Allen: 2,659 votes
Sweetwater County Assessor (Republican):
Dave Divis: 5,722 votes
Perri Rubeck: 2,812 votes
Sweetwater County Clerk of District Court (Republican):
DonnaLee Bobak: 4,970 votes
Annette Eychner: 3,547 votes
United States Representative (Democrat):
Lynnette Greybull: 477 votes
Meghan R. Jensen: 297 votes
Steve Helling: 144 votes
Governor (Democrat):
Theresa A. Livingston: 547 votes
Rex Wilde: 366 votes
Superintendent of Public Instruction (Democrat):
Sergio A. Maldonado, Sr.: 867 votes
State Senator Senate District 13 (Democrat):
Leesa Kuhlmann: 385 votes
State Representative House District 17 (Democrat):
Chad M. Banks: 203 votes
State Representative House District 47 (Democrat):