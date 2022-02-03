ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College hosted Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) students, grades 6-12, who participated in the Southwest Regional Science Fair on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.
The fair is an opportunity for students to apply their STEM knowledge, engage in scientific thought and gain innovative ideas and knowledge from peers and educators. Local STEM teachers dedicate much of their time to prepare their students for this educational opportunity.
“The Southwest Regional Science Fair is an exciting opportunity for students around our region to investigate, engage with and study science from a variety of fields. These students continue to impress our judges with their creative projects and eagerness to learn and grow.
"Many thanks to the sponsors who support and coach their students and to the judges from Western faculty and from our community who helped make this event a success,” said Sarah Pauley, School of Math and Science chair.
The Regional Science Fair is an affiliate of Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), which is the world’s largest international pre-college science competition. The categories, divisions, rules and judging criteria of the fair are in line with the Intel ISEF requirements.
This year, there were 30 participants and 22 projects from the following schools: Big Piney Middle School, Kemmerer, Pinedale Middle School, Rawlins Middle School and Rawlins High School.
The results are as follows:
Overall Winners:
· TEAM: Fisher Mills, Keegan Nance and Reece Woolwine from Pinedale Middle School. Their project was Canal Deer Cross. They each were awarded a scholarship to Western Wyoming Community College, a trophy and a medal.
Animal Sciences:
Jr. Division
· 1st place: TEAM: Fisher Mills, Keegan Nance, Reece Woolwine (Pinedale
Middle School) - "Canal Deer Cross"
· 2nd place: Miranda Bousman (Pinedale Middle School) - "I wanta get to nose you"
Plant Sciences:
Jr. Division
· 1st place: Dylan Foster (Big Piney Middle School) "The Effect of Music Types on Plant Growth"
Behavioral and Social Sciences:
Jr. Division:
· 1st place: Kamiah Runyan (Big Piney Middle School) - "The Effect of the Music on Guinea Pig Eating Habits"
Sr. Division:
· 1st place: Shiloh French, Naylea Madera, Kayli Phipps (Rawlins
High School) "Does how appetizing food look effect how good it tastes?"
Biomedical and Health Sciences/Biomedical Engineering/Translational Medical Sciences:
Jr. Division
· 1st place: Kaylie Julander (Kemmerer) "Do siblings grow the same number of bacteria?"
Sr. Division
· 1st place: TEAM: Calixa Helpingstine, Zachary Funk, Mackenzie Murray
(Rawlins High School) "What soap brand provides the most protection against streptococcus?"
· 2nd place: Rylie Young (Rawlins High School) "What’s the Deal with Moisturizers: Which One Keeps Skin Hydrated?"
Biochemistry/Cellular & Molecular Biology/Computational Biology and Bioinformatics
Jr. Division
· 1st place: TEAM: Zefrino Zuniga Hays Espenscheid (Big Piney Middle
School) - "The Effect of Aging on the Tenderness of Meat"
· 2nd place: Sakiusa Meador (Big Piney Middle School) - The Effect of Temperature on Enzyme-Catalase Reactions"
Chemistry/Energy: Chemical
Jr. Division
· 1st place: Kaydence Guest, Tily Evans, Maybrie Denison (Big Piney Middle
School) "The Chemistry of Cotton Candy: Analyzing the Effect of Sugar Type on Chemical Structure"
Earth and Environmental Sciences/Environmental Engineering:
Jr. Division
· 1st place: Nathaneal Brown (Big Piney Middle School) "The Effect of Effluent Wastewater Conditions on Algae"
· 2nd place: Christian Dennis (Big Piney Middle School) - "The Effect of August Monsoon Rains on Snow Water"
Engineering Mechanics/Materials Science/Energy: Physical
Jr. Division
· 2nd place: Lila Callister (Kemmerer) - "The Best Paper Airplane!"
Microbiology:
Jr. Division
· 1st place: Addalee Cunningham (Big Piney Middle School) "The Antibacterial Properties of Different Bee Products"
Physics & Astronomy:
Jr. Division
· 1st place: Amiya Call (Pinedale Middle School) - "Anti-Locks Saving Your Life"
· 2nd place: Steven Zobell (Kemmerer) - "Precision of Factory Bullets vs. Precision of Reloaded Bullets with Subsequent Analysis of Reloaded Bullets"
Robotics & Intelligent Machines/Embedded Systems/Systems Software
Jr. Division
· 2nd place: Jason Durrant (Big Piney Middle School) "Dissected Computer"
TATA Chemicals will donate monetary prizes to Pinedale Middle School to be used for promoting the STEM program at their educational facility. This is the sixth year TATA has sponsored the Fair.
"Tata Chemicals North America is proud to once again be a part of the Southwest Wyoming Regional Science Fair. The Tata Chemicals Mission Statement is 'Serving Society Through Science'. We are pleased to support the youth of Southwest Wyoming at this event.
"We are excited for their futures and look forward to the great accomplishments they will make in the future. We congratulate all the youth that have participated in this event and encourage them to continue their pursuit of science related fields," said David Young, project management operations at Tata Chemicals.
The regional science fair committee consists of the following dedicated Western educators and employees: Katrina Marcos, Randy Goff, Josh Holmes, Jennifer Allen and Cathy Ebert.
For more information regarding the science fair at Western, please contact Cathy Ebert at cebert@westernwyoming.edu.
For information on career fields in STEM, visit the Western academic page or contact the School of Math and Science Chair, Sarah Pauley, at spauley@westernwyoming.edu.