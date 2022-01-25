ROCK SPRINGS – Western Wyoming Community College’s 2022 homecoming week festivities commence on Monday, Jan. 31, with voting on the spirit windows.
Students can vote for their favorite spirit window from 12-2 p.m. in front of Mustang Central and receive a free bag of chips.
As the week progresses, there will be “xtreme bingo with faculty” on Tuesday, Feb.1, from 6-8 p.m. in Mitchell’s Dining hall. Students will have the opportunity to play bingo with professors and get free refreshments.
The middle of the week will bring the chance to participate in an open mic night on Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 7-8:30 p.m. at T-Rex Grill. Students can participate by reading a poem or telling a funny joke.
“Tailgating for the Mustangs” will be happening on Thursday, Feb. 3, from 12-1 p.m. at the Mustang Corral (concession stand). There will be cornhole and students will be able to enjoy free popcorn, cotton candy and a discounted Wild Mustang Red Bull.
On Friday, Feb. 4, “Wrangle up for Western Wrestlers” will be happening in Rushmore Gym at 6 p.m. Those attending the event are encouraged to “storm Rushmore in all black to cheer on the Mustang wrestlers.”
Western’s chili cookoff will be taking place on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Bunning Hall in downtown Rock Springs. Later that afternoon, Western will be hosting basketball games at 2 and 4 p.m. at Rushmore Gym.
On Saturday night, Western will be hosting a masquerade ball from 9 p.m. - 12 a.m. in the atrium.
Rounding out the homecoming week events will be the ski trip, with bus pickup on Sunday, Feb. 6, 7:30 a.m. in front of the main doors at Western.