Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
There were numerous handmade quilts on display during the 2023 Quilting on the Green event.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Sweetwater County resident Heidi Frye won the mayor’s choice award with her ocean themed bed quilt.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Many of the quilts on display had a "cowboy" theme.
GREEN RIVER – With rows and rows of intricately-designed quilts displayed in the Expedition Island pavilion, spectators and quilters alike got to take in the beauty of each piece during the annual Quilting on the Green event, held on June 2 and 3.
During the two-day event, there was a quilt show, with quilts being entered in to win ribbons, a trunk show, raffles and classes for quilters to take such as “wedding ring quilt” class, “machine embroidery” class and more.