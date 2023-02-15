Ash

Ash Cooper, a Pinedale Middle School student, stands by his winning project in Western's atrium, Espresso Express, during the 2023 Southwest Regional Science Fair on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Western Wyoming Community College.

 Photo Courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College

ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College (Western) hosted science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) students, in grades 6-12, who participated in the Southwest Regional Science Fair (Fair) on Thursday, February 2.

This year 57 participants came from four different schools across the region. The Fair is an opportunity for students to apply their STEM knowledge, engage in scientific thought, and gain innovative ideas and knowledge from peers and educators. Local STEM teachers dedicate much of their time to prepare their students for this educational opportunity.

