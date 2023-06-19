The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced the brewing winners of this year's 2023 Sweetwater Blues n' Brews. Pictured from left to right are Rock Springs residents Jessica Kotschwar, Trenton Kotschwar, Kyle Wilson, Mallory Jayne and Logan Drake at Bunning Park during the annual event on Saturday, June 17.
ROCK SPRINGS -- The annual Sweetwater Blues n' Brews, one of the most highly anticipated events for beer enthusiasts in the region, took place on Saturday, June 17, in the vibrant setting of Bunning Park in downtown Rock Springs.
Over 1,000 festivalgoers attended the 2023 event. After a day filled with delicious brews and fantastic live music, the festival concluded with the announcement of the winners in various beer categories.
Nearly 400 enthusiastic attendees cast their ballots to determine the most exceptional beers at the festival. The event showcased a remarkable selection of craft breweries, each bringing their unique flavors and brewing expertise to the festival grounds. The competition was fierce, but the winners emerged as the true standouts among the impressive field of contenders.
The winners of the 2023 Sweetwater Blues n' Brews Brewing Festival are as follows:
- Best Pale Ale: Gruner Brothers Brewing (Crimson Dawn Raspberry Summer Ale)
- Best IPA: Bad Joker Brewing Company (Love Tap IPA)
- Best Pilsner: Bad Joker Brewing Company (Shand Handy's Summer Shandy)
- Best Wheat: Bad Joker Brewing Company (Tit Wit Belgian Wit)
- Most Creative Brew: Wind River Brewing Company (Peach Sour)
- Best Overall Beer: Bad Joker Brewing Company
Bad Joker Brewing Company proved to be a dominant force, taking home multiple awards. Their Love Tap IPA was celebrated as the Best IPA of the festival, while their Shand Handy's Summer Shandy claimed the title of Best Pilsner. Additionally, their Tit Wit Belgian Wit secured the Best Wheat category. Bad Joker Brewing Company's outstanding performance showcased their commitment to crafting exceptional beers across multiple styles.
Gruner Brothers Brewing earned the well-deserved recognition for their Crimson Dawn Raspberry Summer Ale, which triumphed as the Best Pale Ale of the festival. Wind River Brewing Company's Peach Sour was hailed as the Most Creative Brew, a testament to their innovative and adventurous approach to brewing.
In recognition of their achievements, each winner will receive a custom tap handle, commemorating their success at the 2023 Sweetwater Blues n' Brews Brewing Festival. These tap handles serve as a lasting reminder of the brewers' dedication and the exceptional quality of their craft.
The Sweetwater Blues n' Brews Brewing Festival would like to extend its heartfelt congratulations to all the winners for their outstanding contributions to the world of craft beer. Their passion and creativity continue to elevate the industry and bring joy to beer enthusiasts across the region.
About Sweetwater Blues n' Brews
Sweetwater Blues n' Brews is an annual celebration of craft beer and live blues music held in Rock Springs. The festival brings together local and regional breweries to showcase their finest creations and provides a platform for beer enthusiasts to indulge in a diverse range of flavors. With a vibrant atmosphere and top-notch entertainment, Sweetwater Blues n' Brews is a must-attend event for beer lovers and music aficionados alike.
All proceeds from Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews are invested back into our community for development efforts in the historic district. Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews is presented by Simplot, Sweetwater Joint Travel and Tourism Board, and the Community Fine Arts Center, with support from Brokerage Southwest, US Bank, State Bank, Western Wyoming Beverages, Wyoming Mortgage, All West Communications, Book 10, Genesis Alkali, Pickin' Palace, Red Desert Ice, and Trona Valley Federal Credit Union. Additionally, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County sponsors a Designated Driver package at the event.
The Rock Springs Main Street/URA is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs. For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com