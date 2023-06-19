B&B pic

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency announced the brewing winners of this year's 2023 Sweetwater Blues n' Brews. Pictured from left to right are Rock Springs residents Jessica Kotschwar, Trenton Kotschwar, Kyle Wilson, Mallory Jayne and Logan Drake at Bunning Park during the annual event on Saturday, June 17. 

 Rocket Miner Photo by Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS -- The annual Sweetwater Blues n' Brews, one of the most highly anticipated events for beer enthusiasts in the region, took place on Saturday, June 17, in the vibrant setting of Bunning Park in downtown Rock Springs.

Over 1,000 festivalgoers attended the 2023 event. After a day filled with delicious brews and fantastic live music, the festival concluded with the announcement of the winners in various beer categories.

