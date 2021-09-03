...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
* WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
* WHERE...Most of western and central Wyoming.
* WHEN...Through 1 PM Friday, September 3.
* IMPACTS...Smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will
continue to filter into western and central Wyoming through Friday.
The smoke may limit visibility at times and create poor air
quality..
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends
that the elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory
problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor
activities during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety
of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can
cause respiratory health effects. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/.
SWEETWATER COUNTY – The public is invited by the local law enforcement agencies to attend the second annual National Faith and Blue weekend, which will take place at the Sweetwater Events Complex on Oct. 8-11.
In its inaugural year in 2020, Faith and Blue made history by bringing together law enforcement officers with tens of thousands of community residents at over 1,000 activities in 43 states.
These activities included forums, social activities and community service projects, which were all intended to advocate for justice, ease tensions, build relationships, reduce crime and improve public safety. Faith and Blue is a simple but powerful way to create strong connections between law enforcement and the community.
Last year, the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Rock Springs Police Department, Green River Police Department and Sweetwater Combined Communications Center hosted a multi-agency food bank food drive, partnered with many houses of worship with great success.
For the Faith and Blue event this year, the SCSO, RSPD, GRPD, and SCCC, along with many local houses of worship and businesses, are partnering to host Faith and Blue –A Community Conversation, on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a casual dinner being provided from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., first come first serve.
The event will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex in Rock Springs.
The agencies will be accepting non-perishable food and pet food items to donate to the local food banks. Everyone who donates will receive a ticket for a door prize. Before dinner, there will be a short ceremony with the presentation of the colors and some speakers from the different agencies and congregations.
The goal of this event is to bring law enforcement closer to the community by bridging the gap through our law enforcement agencies, local schools, businesses and houses of worship.