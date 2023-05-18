A weak cold front is dropping southward across the area, with
Canadian high pressure building into the area behind it. Along
with this Canadian high pressure, areas of smoke from Canadian
wildfires seeping into the area, especially across northern
Wyoming. The smoke will continue to spread south and west through
the remainder of the day and tonight. Visibility will be reduced
at times as a result, especially across northern Wyoming.
If you are outdoors please be extra cautious and avoid prolonged
exposure to smoke.
The 307 Spartans won the Mother's Day Baseball Tournament last weekend, winning all four of their games played. Pictured in the front row from left to right are Chase Shelley, Lonnie Hubert, Dax Shelley, Brayden Biondich, Kason Cahill, Owen Patterson, Saben Carlsen. In the back row left to right are Coach Shane Patterson, Chase Hubert, Coach Mike Walker, Micah Stone, Aiden Walker, Kaden Pluid, Shaun Stone, Ethan O’Brien, Ethan Sholey, Kyle Cahill, Coach Kevin Cahill, Coach Gordon Patterson
LANDER – The American Legion Post 24 307 Spartans brought home the Mother’s Day Tournament trophy last weekend.
Owen Patterson pitched a complete game one-hitter and struck out 15 batters to help secure the championship over the hosting Lander Lobos, 1-0.
“Offensively, we had four hits with Kyle Cahill, Shaun Stone, Aiden Walker and Saben Carlsen collecting those hits. Shaun Stone’s hit drove in Owen Patterson for the lone run of the game,” said coach Mike Walker.
The tournament began the morning of Saturday, May 13, when the 307 Spartans defeated the Gillette Hitmen, 17-0, in four innings. Aiden Walker and Chase Hubert led the way for the squad with two hits and three RBIs each. Shaun Stone threw the first three innings, while Kaden Pluid threw the final inning. Between the two, the pitchers threw a combined no-hitter.
The team played again Saturday evening against the Cheyenne Coyotes with the Spartans picking up the 6-0 victory. Offense had six hits with Aiden Walker and Brayden Biondich driving in two RBIs apiece. The pitching continued to shine as Ethan O’Brien threw six scoreless innings and allowed just four hits. He struck out 5 while only walking one batter.
Sunday morning rain forced the tournament to switch locations to Riverton. The rain and change of location didn’t change the way the Spartans played ball, however. The team defeated the Glenrock Rams, 17-5. Offensively, the team totaled 16 hits with Kaden Pluid getting three hits and five RBIs to lead the way. Kyle Cahill had three hits with two RBIs and Chase Shelley with two hits and three RBIss. On the defensive side, Chase Shelley was the starting pitcher and struck out five over two innings. Ethan Sholey came into the game to pitch the third inning and Chase Hubert finished the inning striking out the one batter he faced.
“The pitching and offense were firing on all cylinders the first three games and in the championship game pitching continued to shine throughout the pitching dual,” Walker stated