307 Spartans

The 307 Spartans won the Mother's Day Baseball Tournament last weekend, winning all four of their games played. Pictured in the front row from left to right are Chase Shelley, Lonnie Hubert, Dax Shelley, Brayden Biondich, Kason Cahill, Owen Patterson, Saben Carlsen. In the back row left to right are Coach Shane Patterson, Chase Hubert, Coach Mike Walker, Micah Stone, Aiden Walker, Kaden Pluid, Shaun Stone, Ethan O’Brien, Ethan Sholey, Kyle Cahill, Coach Kevin Cahill, Coach Gordon Patterson

 Photo courtesy of Kayla O'Brien

LANDER – The American Legion Post 24 307 Spartans brought home the Mother’s Day Tournament trophy last weekend.

Owen Patterson pitched a complete game one-hitter and struck out 15 batters to help secure the championship over the hosting Lander Lobos, 1-0.

