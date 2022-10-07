Dave Martinez, life enrichment director at Deer Trail Assistant Living, gives Rock Springs native and resident of Deer Trail Assisted Living, Davey Dunn, a big hug during a belated retirement celebration for Dunn on Friday, Oct. 7, at Deer Trail Assisted Living.
ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs native Davey Dunn had many questions when a regular afternoon routine was interrupted at Deer Trail Assistant Living on Friday, Oct. 7.
According to Dave Martinez, life enrichment director at the facility, it was a challenge to keep a secret from him.
"We wanted to surprise him with a belated retirement party," said Martinez. "He's been really down lately so we thought this would cheer him up."
Dunn worked for Albertsons in Rock Springs for 32 years. He has also been a sports announcer for over 30 years, broadcasting for the Young American Football League at the local Kiwanis Athletic Field.
Dunn was greeted by staff and fellow residents of Deer Trail Assisted Living, as well as his closest friends, relatives and former colleagues, including Rosie Georgis, Debbie Fantin, Alice Rogers, Mary Angelovic, Angela Doak and his cousins, Connie Jensen and Ren Jensen.
Martinez presented a retirement plaque to Dunn.
"Davey is one of the most helpful individuals," Martinez said. "He's so caring and conscientious. He welcomes the new residents here and shows them the ropes."
They celebrated with cupcakes, shared memories of working at the grocery store and listened to a vocal performance by staff member Melody Williams.
"I remember Davey getting on the intercom and singing 'Happy Birthday' to me," Doak shared. "Everyone in the store heard him. It made my day."
She added, "Davey is so caring and thoughtful. I never had to tell him what to do. He just did it. He did a great job at Albertson's."
During his retirement, Dunn has been coloring, playing poker, kick-ball and exercising.
While he was still employed at Albertson's, Dunn bagged groceries for customers at Georgis's cash register station.
"I hope and pray Davey can stay here," Georgis expressed. "Before he came here, we took turns taking care of him. I noticed he was buying TV dinners and it made me feel bad so I brought home-cooked meals to him."
She said that Dunn is still excited "to have three hot meals a day" at Deer Trail.
"We're proud of you, Davey," Georgis told Dunn as she hugged him." Everything you do makes people happy."
Dunn expressed his gratitude to everyone, especially to his cousins.
"Connie and Ren has always been there for me and that will never change," said Dunn. "They're always calling me and checking on me.
"I love everyone here. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."