GREEN RIVER – 40 Something Cowgirls is the only national horse-lovers club for mature women.
Green River resident Susan Nichols has been a member of 40 Something Cowgirls since 2015.
"There are so many great experiences that I have enjoyed since 2015,” said Nichols. “I lost my husband in 2016 and truthfully, these Cowgirls saved me.”
She added, “I got back on horseback after a long time off, I have met wonderful women nationwide and traveled to Texas by myself which would never have happened before.”
“But one of the all-time most memorable things is that I host a ‘Cowgirl Up Fun Day’ at Nichols Arena every summer, where we have not-so-traditional events. It gets bigger every year and it is so fun.”
Nichols hopes to see more women joining the Green River chapter.
“Sign up and get ready for the time of your life,” she said. “We do a lot of fun things on horseback and not on horseback. No drama, just a good time.”
According to Nichols, there are a few chapters in the works right now.
“I think we will reach ten before year-end,” she mentioned. “Nationally, membership increases monthly. Locally, our chapter sees fluctuations with membership. We are up as of today.”
There are currently nine chapters in Wyoming.
· Green River WY
· Mountain View WY
· Kinnear WY
· Dubois WY
· Powell WY
· Cody WY
· Thermopolis WY
· Rawlins WY
· Wheatland WY (non-active but will be back)
The Green River WY Chapter started in September of 2011.
“You do not have to own a horse to belong to our group,” she revealed. “Horses brought us together, friendships keep us together.”
The 40 Something Cowgirls do several events throughout the months. They have a monthly dinner gathering. On average, they do six to eight events per month. Some of these events include horse events and non-horse events.
The organization will be hosting the Green River End of Year Awards Brunch at Nichol’s Ranch, located on Jackman Access Road in North Rock Springs on Sunday, March 27 at 11 a.m. They will award the 2021 Top Cowgirl and Top Little Sister. They will have a small silent auction, raffles, games as well. Brunch and mimosas will be served.