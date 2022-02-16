SWEETWATER COUNTY -- A $41,000 budget amendment was approved by the Sweetwater County Commissioners during the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Sweetwater County accounting manager Bonnie Berry said that it will increase the expenditures in the general fund by $41,842 and will decrease in the general county reserves by the same amount.
“These are the expenditures that I projected out that the commission would need in the operating budget through the remainder of the year,” Berry said. “There were a couple of things not budgeted and there were a few things that are over budget.”
Berry said that this came about because accounting attempted to pay the Wyoming Coalition of Local Governments dues but were unable to pay the bill because it would have gone over budget.
“The Coalition of Local Governments dues are $17,500 and the Tribal Nations dues are $5,000,” Berry said.
The “Tribes Nations” dues are the Western States and Tribes Nations Natural Gas Initiative dues that the county was needing to pay.
In addition, the marketing for the Specific Purpose Tax Ballot Initiative in the amount of $20,000 also needed to be covered by the budget amendment.
The marketing to be done by Turn Corps. Was approved during the last commissioners meeting.
Berry said that for the 2022 legislative session, “some of the expenses have already been encumbered for that” like the hotels and registration. However, Berry said that the meals and mileage will need to come out of that budget.
“My calculation for that was $2,989.45. For projected operating expenses through the rest of the year, it’s projecting a little over $5,000,” Berry said.
“I deducted out what was remaining in the operating budget which was $8,671.89 when I calculated this which came to a total of $41,842.”