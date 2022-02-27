SWEETWATER COUNTY — Rock Springs High School was named the winner of the annual Make-A-Wish competition, raising $25,670.68, against Green River High School where the two schools compete to see who can raise the most money for Make-A-Wish Wyoming.
GRHS raised $24,947.26, with a grand total of $50,617.94 being donated to Make-A-Wish Wyoming.
During the competition, RSHS and GRHS student council members plan and execute community events to see which school can raise the most money.
GRHS student council advisor Marisa DeClercq said that they are required to raise money for Make-A-Wish in order to be considered a student council in the state of Wyoming.
“Each year, the students work really hard to help create, plan and promote the events.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DeClercq said that the Make-A-Wish competition looked slightly different compared to years past.
“Last year, we decided to put the competition side of the events and we had a combined total,” DeClercq said. “There was more of a ‘community over competition’ spirit to the yearly tradition.
“In addition to raising money for a great cause, it also helps to remind people in the community to shop in and support local businesses,” DeClercq said. “It really helps to get the community involved.”
RSHS student council advisor Amberlee Beardsley said that this year’s events were changed up a bit following the changes made last year due to the pandemic.
“This year, we scaled it down to just one week. Last year due to COVID-19, we were not able to hold a lot of events,”Beardsley said. “We decided alongside Green River that we would just do one week of events because it did get to be a bit much when we had two weeks full of the events.”
In years past, Beardsley said that for RSHS alone, the most they have ever raised came in at over $60,000.
“Make-A-Wish Foundation used to let us select an individual child to grant the wish for. However they have kind of moved away from doing it that way,” Beardsley said. “If a child’s wish cost $10,000 but we raised $50,000 through the events, it was posing some issues in regards to how they were going to disperse those funds for other wish receivers.”
Beardsley said that they now are able to grant about 10 wishes per year.
This year’s total and winner was announced in between the girls and boys basketball games at GRHS on Thursday, Feb. 24.
Following the announcement of the total amount raised, DeClercq said that she was amazed at how much they were able to raise in such a short period of time.
“This year’s events went so well. It’s always a little sad when your school doesn’t end up winning but raising $50K together is so insane,” DeClercq said. “We were able to accomplish all of that in just one week. I’m just so proud of all of us.”
Beardsley echoed what DeClercq said concerning the short time period that they were able to collectively raise $50K.
“I am once again in awe of how much our community has stepped up to help with raising money for such an important cause. More importantly, I want to recognize the hard work and dedication that all councils have put in over the past week,” Beardsley said.
“I hate that at the end of the competition one school walks away feeling like they have lost, there are no losers in helping to fundraise tens of thousands of dollars in a matter of weeks.”
Beardsley also said that she was glad to work alongside DeClercq and the GR student council members to raise money a good cause each year.
“Marissa and her council in Green River are some of the best that Wyoming has to offer and I am honored to get to work with them. I think we can all agree that the past several years has put such a stress on our community that it feels good to come together for a positive reminder that their are so many amazing things we can celebrate.”
“I loved to laugh and connect with the students and community at the events. Since moving to Sweetwater County seven years ago, I have been blown away by the love and support that the people in this community have in helping others,” Beardsley said. “No other counties in the state come close to giving back to Make-A-Wish like Sweetwater County. I think that’s something we can all be proud of.”