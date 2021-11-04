Image one
Photo courtesy of Rock Springs Civic Center

ROCK SPRINGS — The 5th annual December Dunk Youth Basketball Jamboree will be held at the Rock Springs Civic Center on Dec. 3 and 4.

The entry fee is $200 per team and the deadline to enter is Nov. 19 before 5 p.m.

The registration forms for teams can be found at www.rswy.net.

On the forms, teams will be asked to rank themselves as beginner, intermediate or advance levels.

Boys and girls teams can sign up with slots for fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth graders.

There is a 56-team limit for the jamboree.

The team schedules for the jamboree will be posted on Nov. 24.

National High School Federation rules will be used for the games with certain exceptions. Those exceptions can be found on the entry form.

The entry form states that there is a three-game guarantee for each team.

It also states that there are no current COVID-19 rules in effect, but they are subject to change “based on the current COVID-19 climate at the time.”

If there are additional questions, JJ Syvrud can be reached at 307-352-1420.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus