GREEN RIVER – The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and the Sweetwater County Quilt Guild is hosting the 5th annual quilt exhibit. This year, locals and visitors will see a variety of quilted tabletoppers
In past years, the quilt exhibit has been hosted at the museum in Green River, but this year, the Quilted Tabletoppers exhibit is at the Sweetwater County community room in the basement of the Sweetwater County courthouse in Green River.
In the community room, kids and beginning quilters can build their own quilt block.
A quilt block is a smaller section of a quilt top.
“Christmas and Fall” is a reversible table runner on display at the exhibit. This was designed by Rock Springs resident Maria Viking.
According to Viking, it was her very first sewing project, learning how to use a sewing machine. She said it took her many hours and lots of picking but it was great therapy.
Quilter Robin Avery created the “Double Duty” table runner. She said she started the table runner years ago while learning “Quilt-As-You-Go.” She thanked the museum for sponsoring it and prompting her to finish.
“Maybe now I can finish a summer/fall table runner as well in the next decade or so,” she joked.
Quilter Susie Hermansen enjoyed working with wool and hand stitching as she created the “Beehive” centerpiece.
Artist Donna Toly made a bright red “Hexagon Pattern” table runner. It is a 60 degree table topper. It was quilted on a Bernina 430 domestic sewing machine.
Rock Springs resident Nancy McConnell has been quilting for 20 years.
“I’ve always loved sewing since I was a child,” McConnell shared. “I made clothes for my Barbies, made my own clothes by the time I was in junior high school and even made my son’s clothes too.”
She added, “It’s relaxing.”
The exhibit will be open to the public during normal courthouse business hours.