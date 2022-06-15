ROCK SPRINGS — Matthew Jackman, one of the Rock Springs mayoral candidates, is hoping to bring his knowledge and experience to the elected position.
Born and raised in Rock Springs, Jackman made the decision to run for mayor following a prior attempt.
“I ran four years ago. I had a good experience with it and came up with a couple of juggernauts. A lot of people asked me to and wanted me to,” Jackman said. “My wife and I talked about it and we thought that it was the right time to go at it again.”
If elected, Jackman said that has some ideas he would like to implement for more people to want to call Rock Springs “home.”
“I think a lot of people, even if they’ve been here for 20 years, they want to go back home to Virginia or wherever they’re from and don’t necessarily call Rock Springs home. Also, we don’t give them a lot of reasons to call it home,” Jackman said. “I want to give people reasons to call Rock Springs their home.
“I think that ownership is key to building community events, youth sports and all of the things that make a city your home.”
He went on to say, “My biggest thing is community involvement and connections. I think that a lot of times the county, Rock Springs, Green River, the college and the school district all have different agendas,” Jackman said. “Even though we all have the same goal, they always stepping on each other’s toes. I’m uniquely positioned to where I think that we can get all of those organizations to work in the same direction and for the same common goals.”
Jackman said that he views the Bitter Creek Project as an important one to see to completion if he were to be elected Rock Springs mayor.
“Also, the old National Bank building is crucial to helping the URA grow and develop. The big key is funding,” Jackman said. “Funding longterm will be tough and I’m excited to be able to go to Cheyenne to fight for that money if I were elected. I want to make sure that it would be coming here and not being blown on the East side of the state.”
With his background in business, Jackman said that it would be useful to him in the mayoral position if he were to be elected.
“Of all of the candidates, I think that I’m by far the best qualified in the knowledge of how the city works.”
He went on to say that with being treasurer of the Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board, he’s got experience in working through contracts and knowing how budgets work.
Furthermore, Jackman said that the experience he has had with leadership is an additional useful skill he has if he were to be elected mayor.
“I’ve been fortunate that I have been put into leadership positions multiple times. I was chairman of planning and zoning, I was president of Kiwanis, I’m currently president of the hospital foundation and I’m treasurer on the school board,” Jackman said. “Everybody wants to do exciting things and giving them something to work toward, that’s the goal and that’s the challenge; giving the reasoning behind why that is important, why it makes their job easier or why it makes the city better.
“That’s what leadership is. It’s not cracking a whip and yelling and shouting. That’s ridiculous. Giving people what they’re passionate about and letting their passions show in the work that they do, that’s the key.”
Jackman said that he possesses certain attributes that are important for a potential mayor to have.
“My service record and my voting record speaks for itself. I’m consistent. I’m honest and I’ll tell you what I think every time,” Jackman said. “I don’t pull punches; it’s part of being a business owner.”
“My goal has always been a better Rock Springs. A better Rock Springs makes my business better and makes everybody’s business better. It makes everyone’s lives easier.”
