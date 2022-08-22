Banks

Democrat Chad Banks is running against Republican Joshua "JT" Larson for House District 17 during the general election, which is held on Tuesday, Nov. 8. 

 Photo Courtesy of Chad Banks

ROCK SPRINGS – Democrat Chad Banks, House Representative for District 17, wants to keep serving his home state because he believes “there is more that needs to be done” in Wyoming.

Banks said being on the legislature is a “big commitment.”

