ROCK SPRINGS – All of the pomp and circumstance was rolled out for the Actors’ Mission Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Shane Westfall, president of the board of directors for the Actors’ Mission, said that the money from this year’s fundraiser will be used for the renovations of the organization’s black box theater.

