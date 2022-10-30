Those in attendance of the fundraiser has the opportunity to get their face painted or have temporary tattoos placed on their faces. Gwendolyn Quitberg (left) placed a colorful temporary tattoo on the face of Jene Chollak (right).
There was lots of fun and laughter had during the Actors’ Mission Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 29. Pictured from left to right are Donovan Rawlings, Dr. Rev. Bernadine Craft and Shane Westfall.
Those in attendance of the fundraiser has the opportunity to get their face painted or have temporary tattoos placed on their faces. Gwendolyn Quitberg (left) placed a colorful temporary tattoo on the face of Jene Chollak (right).
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Danza, Corazon y Cultura, a dance group from Green River that does traditional Mexican dance, performed during the event.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
There was lots of fun and laughter had during the Actors’ Mission Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 29. Pictured from left to right are Donovan Rawlings, Dr. Rev. Bernadine Craft and Shane Westfall.
Rocket Miner Photo by Caroline Phillips
Jodi (left) and Joe (right) Gutierrez got in on the fun and checked out the items in the silent auction during the Actors' Mission fundraiser.
ROCK SPRINGS – All of the pomp and circumstance was rolled out for the Actors’ Mission Dia De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Shane Westfall, president of the board of directors for the Actors’ Mission, said that the money from this year’s fundraiser will be used for the renovations of the organization’s black box theater.
“We had a building donated to us a few years ago downtown that we’re in the process of trying to renovate for our own small black box theater,” Westfall said. “It’s a very nice building, but it’s over 100 years old. Because we’re changing the purpose of the building, nothing is grandfathered in. We have to bring everything up to building code.”
Westfall said that they had the first of this kind of fundraiser around five years ago.
“We had a little bit of a break because of Covid. We used those funds to put a new roof over the theater part of the building. The next year, we had a second one of these fundraisers and we raised enough money to put the fire sprinkler system in it,” he said.
Due to COVID-19, Westfall said that this year’s fundraiser has been planned for a while but had to be sidelined.
“We’re using this money to renovate the front and the back entrance. Those have to be brought up to code as well,” he said.
This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the Actors’ Mission.
“We’re kind of unique; our theater’s been around for 20 years. All of our productions are not only free but we also provide a free meal at every one of our productions,” Westfall said. “It’s based on the modal that was going on during the Depression era. We’ve stuck with that slogan of, ‘Feeding the body and nourishing the mind.’”
Westfall said that they try to highlight a different culture during each of their fundraisers.
“We were in Venice for our last fundraiser. For this one, we tied in the Day of the dead, which is a big holiday in the Mexican culture,” he said. “One thing that the Day of the dead is about is honoring dead relatives. Because we’ve been around for 20 years now, we have an alter set up and there are pictures of people who have been with the Actors’ Mission and have passed away.”
During the event, those in attendance got the chance to watch a performance from Danza, Corazon y Cultura, a dance group from Green River that does traditional Mexican dance.
Rosaura and Joaquin Barrera are a married couple that perform in the dance group.
“I love the costumes, the color, the music and letting people know about the rich, festive culture of Mexico,” Joaquin said.
Also, there was face painting, temporary tattoos, a diamond dig, raffles and a silent auction at the event.
Jeff Varley has been with the Actors' Mission since the very first show.
“I have been involved with roughly half of the shows, both on stage, backstage and even under the stage,” Varley said. “It is absolutely amazing to get to celebrate the past 20 years. When it started, it was just a rough idea. People are surprised how much culture is available in Rock Springs.
“Of course, the high school and the college do plays. The Actors’ Mission is able to do things that the schools won’t touch. They’re working with young people which makes perfect sense. We have done some shows that aren’t family friendly. But we’ve done a lot of shows that are very family friendly.”
Varley also said, “It’s one of those opportunities to use your voice in a creative way and to use the space in a creative way.”